Copley named Athlete of the Month at Legacy Christian

Emery Copley was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for December for Legacy Christian Academy High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Copley is a senior who started cheering this school year, because she was involved with ballet for so many years. She will be attending Cedarville University in the fall, and has an impressive 4.0 grade-point average. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_CopleyAOM_PS.jpg Emery Copley was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for December for Legacy Christian Academy High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Copley is a senior who started cheering this school year, because she was involved with ballet for so many years. She will be attending Cedarville University in the fall, and has an impressive 4.0 grade-point average. Ron Lea photo