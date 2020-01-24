Sports Digest

Girls HS bowling Honor Roll

As of Jan. 23, 2020

Top individual and team bowling averages for Greene county area schools, with ranking, name, school, team record and average.

TEAM AVERAGE

Beavercreek (6-4) 896.5

Xenia (10-3) 866.0

Fairborn (5-0) 851.8

Greeneview (7-7) 684.5

Carroll (8-2) 679.5

INDIVIDUAL AVERAGE

Paige Rockwell, Beavercreek 211.4

Caity Moody, Xenia 207.9

Natalie Hanson, Fairborn 193.1

Samantha Eichman, Fairborn 188.2

Jacqueline Jones, Beavercreek 182.1

Megan McHone, Beavercreek 179.6

Alana Brown, Beavercreek 176.9

Kelsey Rose, Xenia 174.6

Gracie Howell, Xenia 169.4

Samantha Lapraire, Fairborn 166.7

(Cedarville, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian, and Yellow Springs do not have sanctioned girls bowling teams this season.)

Golden Eagles wallop Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Bellbrook moves to 16-3 (8-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League) beating Brookville in a girls varsity basketball game on the road with a well-balanced effort, 60-12, on Jan. 23. Bailey Zerby led the Eagles with 16 points and Brooklyn Hall added 11 points. The Golden Eagles play at Oakwood in “The Pit” on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Rams tough on the road

SPRINGFIELD — In an Ohio Heritage Conference crossover game, Greeneview claimed an 82-42 girls varsity basketball win over host Springfield Northeastern (1-14, 0-10 OHC North), Jan. 23. Sylvie Sonneman scored 21, Faith Rutherford scored 16 points, Ellie Snyder and Rachel Strickle scored 15 points each, Alexa Simpson scored nine, and Sadie Trisel added six. Greeneview is now 8-9 overall, 5-6 in the OHC South. The Rams’ next game is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 at Springfield Catholic Central.

In the junior varsity game, the Rams won 50-14 with Mady Ackerman scoring 22, Kelsi Eakins scoring nine, Hailey Fannin scoring six, Mya Anderson adding five, Mia Kennedy four, and Jaila Butler and Trisel each scoring two.

Greeneview Frosh sink West Liberty-Salem

WEST LIBERTY — The Greeneview High freshman boys basketball team claimed a 34-28 road win over West Liberty-Salem on Jan. 23. Kaden Knisley scored a dozen points, Noah Sylvester and Gabe Younker each scored seven, and Cole Henderson scored two. The Freshman team is now 7-7 overall, 4-2 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The return of the Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. The cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Volunteers are needed. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.