Sports Digest

Beavers get past Lebanon

LEBANON — Visiting Beavercreek broke a 28-28 tie by outscoring Lebanon 25-17 in the second half of Friday’s Jan. 17 boys varsity basketball game, a 53-45 Beavers win. Adam Duvall led Beavercreek (7-6, 3-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference) in scoring, and shared high scoring honors with Lebanon’s Nick Pierett, with 15 points, and Chris Herbort added 14, in the win. The Beavers will host Springboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 for their next game.

Golden Eagles upset Franklin

BELLBROOK — Franklin may be in first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division, but they’ve now lost to Bellbrook twice this season in varsity boys high school basketball. On Friday, Jan. 17, Bellbrook handed the Wildcats a 56-52 loss to complete the two-game sweep of Franklin. Ryan Chew led the Golden Eagles with 25 points scored, while Ashton Ault and Braeden Gedeon scored nine points each.

On Saturday, Bellbrook lost a non-league contest to visiting West Carrollton, 67-51. No individual statistics were reported by either team for that game. Bellbrook (6-6, 3-3 SWBL Southwestern) plays at Oakwood next, at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Rams win over Mechanicsburg

JAMESTOWN — Rhett Burtch led Greeneview (11-4, 8-2 Ohio Heritage Conference South) with a dozen points scored, six assists and eight rebounds, Myles Witt scored 11 points and Cole Allen added nine in a 58-45 home win over Mechanicsburg on Friday, Jan. 17. No stats were available for Mechanicsburg. The Rams are scheduled for a non-conference game at Washington Courth House on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. next.

Greeneview pummels Madison Plains

LONDON — Visiting Greeneview outscored Madison Plains 22-1 in the third quarter as part of Saturday’s 58-29 road win. Sylvie Sonneman led all scorers with 27 points, and Ellie Snyder finished with 11 in the win. On Friday, Greeneview claimed an Ohio Heritage Conference girls varsity win over North Lewisburg Triad, 61-35, with Sonneman leading the way with 19 points. Other Rams in double-figure scoring in that contest were: Rachel Strickle (16 points); and Faith Rutherford (15). Greeneview (7-9 overall, 5-6 in OHC play) next plays at Springfield Northeastern at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Bellbrook sweeps Eaton

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook outscored Eaton 31-14 in the second half to defeat the Eagles for a second time this season, this time by a 52-33 score in a girls high school varsity basketball game, Jan. 18. No individual statistics were reported by Bellbrook, which defeated the Eagles, 46-45 in their first meeting at Eaton High on Dec. 19. Bailey Shepherd led Eaton with 21 points scored. Bellbrook (15-3, 7-2 SWBL Southwestern) plays at Brookville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Patriots blast Fenwick

RIVERSIDE — Host Carroll led 26-16 at the half, outscored Fenwick by a 14-6 margin in the third quarter, then rolled the rest of the way to a 54-40 boys high school varsity basketball win, Jan. 17 at Carroll High. Sam Severt led all scorers with 22 points, and Sean McKitrick was next for Carroll with 12. The Patriots (8-6, 3-5 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) host Roger Bacon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 next.

Bucs fall at Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — In a tightly contested boys varsity basketball battle, visiting Xenia trailed by four points (22-18) at the half against Tippecanoe, then lost by three points (47-44), on Friday, Jan. 17. No individual statistics were reported by Xenia (2-11, 2-9 Miami Valley League Valley division), which next will host Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Green Wave beaches Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — Visiting Greenville opened up with a 12-4 first-quarter lead, then held on for a 46-39 boys varsity basketball win on Friday, Jan. 17. No individual stats were provided by the Green Wave. Fairborn (1-12, 1-10 MVL Valley) was led by Dwight Lewis with 14 points, and Julius Pullen with 13. The Skyhawks are at West Carrollton on Friday, Jan. 24 for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Xenia loses at Troy

TROY — Slow starts in the first and last quarters spelled trouble for visiting Xenia on Saturday, Jan. 18 in a 49-30 girls varsity high school basketball loss to host Troy. The Trojans outscored the Buccaneers by a 15-7 margin in the first quarter, then outscored Xenia 13-3 in the fourth. No individual statistics were available for either team. Xenia (4-12, 2-10 MVL Valley) plays at Piqua for its next game, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Harlow wins at Lutheran West tourney

ROCKY RIVER — Greeneview’s Ellie Harlow won her weight class at the Lutheran West wrestling meet, going undefeated at 3-0 with three pins.

The Greeneview boys wrestling team competed in the East Clinton Dual Tourney, placing third out of six team. They lost to Cincinnati North College Hill (36-42), defeated East Clinton (41-6), beat Williamsburg (36-24), beat West Union (40-12) and lost to Greenon (24-31). Ashtan Hendricks won three matches by pin. Teagan Hendricks won twice by pin. Rylan Hurst won twice by pin and 0nce by technical fall. Caleb Allen won two matches by pin. Hawkeye Hickman won three matches by pin. Payden Kibble had a win, and Kris Phillips won a match by pin.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

