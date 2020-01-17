Baker eyes more racing success in 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Carrying on a Xenia family tradition, Chase Baker was named the Mac-O-Chee race track quarter midget Male Driver of the Year for 2019.

A Clinton-Massie Middle School student, Baker won two track championships — Heavy 160 and Unrestricted Animal — at West Liberty’s Mac-O-Chee track.

Baker, who is a straight-A student at CMMS, according to his family, also earned a Mid-Ohio Series championship in Heavy 160 and a runner-up finish in the Mid-Ohio Series’ Unrestricted Animal racing class. Baker also earned several other first-place finishes throughout the year.

Also this season, the 13-year-old Baker competed in two national events at the Daytona International Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where he finished in the B mains.

Chase also raced in Nashville, Tenn., along with Xenia and Columbus, in addition to his home track in West Liberty.

Baker is looking to expand his opportunities during the 2020 season by attending the Midwest Thunder Series, a United States Auto Club (USAC) – sanctioned series which is held in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. Baker will run primarily in Ohio, with Xenia’s Kil-Kare Raceway as one of his frequent stops.

The team is seeking sponsorships for the upcoming season.

The son of Heidi and Roger Baker, Chase not only drives the car but is influential in the handling and setup of the vehicle. Recently, he was asked by a fellow racer to drive for him at the Columbus Indoor Series.

Baker’s brother, father and grandfather also raced during their lifetime. Chase began racing two years ago.

Grandfather Richard Baker raced primarily sprint cars. Father Roger Baker raced go-karts and Legend cars. Brother Cameron Baker also raced the quarter midget cars.

The Baker family has its racing roots in the Xenia area, and will continue to support Chase’s endeavors next season.