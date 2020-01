DAYTON — Tonight on the Gem City Sports Network it will be Ladies Night (Jan. 13), as the Battlin’ Beavers of Beavercreek travel to Fairborn’s Baker Middle School gymnasium to take on the Fairborn Skyhawks in a girls high school basketball varsity game.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. and the game can be heard live on radio1.gemcitysports.com. Or if you cannot listen live, the game will be archived and be available a little later tonight on our website www.gemcitysports.com.