Sports Digest

Greeneview splits with London, Plains

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Greeneview’s boys and girls varsity and reserve basketball teams each had similar results, during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament. Each Rams team defeated London Madison Plains; each lost to London.

In varsity action, Greeneview’s girls lost to London by a 44-35 score. with Sylvie Sonneman leading the Rams (3-5) with 10 points. Sonneman, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led Greeneview with a 15-point outing in the 45-39 win over Madison Plains.

The Ram boys varsity fell to London by a 58-41 score, with Rhett Burtch scoring 11 points and Cole Allen adding 10. Greeneview’s boys upped their record to 7-2, however, with a 64-48 win over Madison Plains. Allen scored 17 and Burtch scored 15 in that win.

In junior varsity contests, the Rams JV girls lost to London 36-35, then defeated Madison Plains, 37-27. Kelsi Eakins scored 13 in the London loss; Madyson Ackerman led the Rams win the Madison Plains win with 16 points. JV boys action saw the boys fall 48-46 to London, and the Ram JV boys defeated Madison Plains, 55-30. Jordan Erisman scored 14 in the London loss while Carter Williams scored the same number in the Plains win.

Arrows bowl past Greeneview

WILMINGTON — The Greeneview varsity boys and girls bowling teams both fell to New Carlisle Tecumseh in Dec. 30 matches. Braedan Brennaman rolled a team-best 225-172 — 397 two-game series to lead the Ram boys (8-4) in a 2,550 to 2,415 loss to the Arrows.

In the girls match, Tecumseh claimed a 2,041-1,969 win. Anna Willingham led the Rams (5-5) with a 137-214 — 351 series.

Both Greeneview teams will host Germantown Valley View next at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Representing the Reds farm system on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook & José Garcia.

The full list of attendees for each tour group and times of the stops will be announced in early January.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

