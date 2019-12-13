Beavercreek High School right-handed pitcher/first baseman Kevin Bellamy (center) joined three others in signing to play college baseball at Edison State Community College, Dec. 12 in Piqua. Bellamy was one of four players to commit to the school beginning with the Spring 2021 season. Edison State is a Division II National Junior College Athletic Association team that competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference.

Beavercreek High School right-handed pitcher/first baseman Kevin Bellamy (center) joined three others in signing to play college baseball at Edison State Community College, Dec. 12 in Piqua. Bellamy was one of four players to commit to the school beginning with the Spring 2021 season. Edison State is a Division II National Junior College Athletic Association team that competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_KevinBellamy_PS.jpg Beavercreek High School right-handed pitcher/first baseman Kevin Bellamy (center) joined three others in signing to play college baseball at Edison State Community College, Dec. 12 in Piqua. Bellamy was one of four players to commit to the school beginning with the Spring 2021 season. Edison State is a Division II National Junior College Athletic Association team that competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. Submitted photo.