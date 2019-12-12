Sweeney named Legacy Christian Athlete of the Month

Ben Sweeney was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Legacy Christian Academy. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Sweeney, a senior on the Knight’s boys varsity golf team, helped lead his team to qualify for LCA’s first ever OHSAA district golf tournament. He was a member of the varsity team all four years of high school. Sweeney has a grade-point average that is above 4.0. Congratulations!

Ben Sweeney was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Legacy Christian Academy. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Sweeney, a senior on the Knight’s boys varsity golf team, helped lead his team to qualify for LCA’s first ever OHSAA district golf tournament. He was a member of the varsity team all four years of high school. Sweeney has a grade-point average that is above 4.0. Congratulations! https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_BenSweeney_PS.jpg Ben Sweeney was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Legacy Christian Academy. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Sweeney, a senior on the Knight’s boys varsity golf team, helped lead his team to qualify for LCA’s first ever OHSAA district golf tournament. He was a member of the varsity team all four years of high school. Sweeney has a grade-point average that is above 4.0. Congratulations! Ron Lea photo