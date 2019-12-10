Sports Digest

Xenia claims nonleague win

BEAVERCREEK — Xenia (3-2 overall) claimed a 2,231 to 1,953 win over Lebanon in a girls varsity bowling match Dec. 10. Caity Moody was the Bucs’ top scorers with a 482 series. Mackenzie Baker rolled a 400 series, Kelsey Rose tossed a 382 series, Gracie Howell had a 356 and Tory McPherson rolled a 329 series in the win.

Bucs fall to Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Despite a solid 472 series by Xenia’s Aaron Adkins and a 422 rolled by teammate Zane Eneix, the Buccaneers boys varsity bowling team fell to Lebanon 2,383 to 2,280 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Other Xenia scorers were: Samuel Bahorik (370 series), Jordan Spiller (363 series) and “Sub Bowler” (289 series). Xenia is now 2-3 overall this season. The boys and girls teams will host Tipp City Tippecanoe at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Bellbrook wins over Northmont

CLAYTON — A 16-6 third quarter broke open a close girls high school basketball game between visiting Bellbrook and the host Northmont Thunderbolts, Dec. 9, in a 57-45 Golden Eagles win. Bailey Zerby was the top scorer for Bellbrook (6-0) with 17 points, followed by Dreann Pryce with 14 and Kendall Kniseley with 13. Amari Bradford led the ‘Bolts (1-3) with 15 points.

Bellbrook will host Germantown Valley View in an early-season battle for first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Patriots take road win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Julia Keller scored a game-high 24 points in Carroll’s 42-31 win Dec. 9 over host Wilmington. Keller also hauled in a game-best 11 rebounds Allie Stefanek also finished with double-figure scoring with 10 points. Carroll (4-1 overall) has a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed matchup on the road at Dayton Chaminade Julienne at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Rams bowl past Southeastern

WILMINGTON — Braedan Brennaman tossed a match-best 235-185 — 420 series to lead Greeneview’s boys varsity bowling team to a 2,170 to 1,965 win over South Charleston Southeastern. Darian England rolled a 305 series, Steven Ross tossed a 297 series, Sam Warner had a 292 series and Brysten Boiser rolled a 257 series in the Rams win. Greeneview is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, and will bowl against Madison Plains at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Madison Lanes.

Bulldogs sink Middletown Christian

YELLOW SPRINGS —

Max Sturgeon led Yellow Springs’ boys varsity bowling team to a win with a 182-160 — 342 two-game series, in Monday’s Dec. 9 1,935 to 1,875 win over Middletown Christian. Other Bulldogs scores were turned in by Finn Bledsoe (334 series), Ian Hawkins (318 series), Sam Nielsen (295 series), Krishan Miller (142 game) and Eric Hansen (121 game). Yellow Springs (3-0) will hit the road for a match with Springfield Emmanuel Christian at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 at Northridge Lanes.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.