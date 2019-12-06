Sports Digest

Boys H.S. Basketball Standings
(As of Dec. 6)
Greater Western Ohio Conference
American Division
Springfield, 1-0, 0-0 GWOC
Kettering Fairmont, 1-1, 0-0 GWOC
BEAVERCREEK, 1-2, 0-0 GWOC
Centerville, 0-0. 0-0 GWOC
Huber Hts. Wayne, 0-1, 0-0 GWOC
Miami Valley League
Valley Division
Sidney 1-0, 1-0 MVL
Riverside Stebbins, 1-0. 1-0 MVL
West Carrollton, 1-0, 1-0 MVL
FAIRBORN, 0-2, 0-1 MVL
XENIA, 0-2, 0-1 MVL
Ohio Heritage Conference
South Division
GREENEVIEW, 1-0. 0-0 OHC
Madison Plains, 1-0, 0-0 OHC
S. Charleston Southeastern, 1-0. 0-0 OHC
CEDARVILLE, 1-1. 0-0 OHC
Greenon, 1-1. 0-0 OHC
Catholic Central, 0-1, 0-0 OHC
Metro Buckeye Conference
Dayton Christian, 2-1. 1-0 MBC
Emmanuel Christian, 1-1. 0-0 MBC
Troy Christian, 1-1. 0-0 MBC
Middletown Christian, 0-0, 0-0 MBC
Miami Valley School, 0-1, 0-0 MBC
LEGACY CHRISTIAN, 0-2, 0-0 MBC
YELLOW SPRINGS, 0-2, 0-0 MBC
Jefferson Township, 0-1, 0-1 MBC
Southwestern Buckeye League
Southwestern Division
Franklin, 2-0, 1-0 SWBL
BELLBROOK, 2-0, 0-0 SWBL
Monroe, 2-0. 0-0 SWBL
Oakwood, 2-0, 0-0 SWBL
Eaton, 2-1, 0-0 SWBL
Germantown Valley View, 0-0, 0-0 SWBL
Brookville, 1-1, 0-1 SWBL
Greater Catholic League Co-Ed
Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 1-0, 1-0 GCLC
Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 2-0, 0-0 GCLC
Hamilton Badin, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC
Cincinnati McNicholas, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC
Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC
CARROLL, 1-1. 0-0 GCLC
Kettering Alter, 0-0, 0-0 GCLC
Middletown Fenwick, 0-1, 0-1 GCLC
Rams offering youth cheerleading camp
JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.
Dragons hosting Nitro Circus
DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:
• Online at daytondragons.com
• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.
• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.
The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.
Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.
The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.
State title games on Spectrum TV
COLUMBUS — Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven OHSAA football state championship games Thursday through Saturday Dec. 5-7, while the OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly preview show is now posted along with details for its coverage of the finals.
For viewers who don’t have Spectrum, the games will be available at www.OHSAA.tv for online viewing, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 for non-Spectrum subscribers.
State Finals Schedule
All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.
Division VII : No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.
Division IV: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.
Division V: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.
Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.
Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.
