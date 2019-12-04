Hanson hauls in the pass

Cedarville sophomore Hayden Hanson (20) snares a pass, during a Dec. 3 boys high school varsity basketball game against host Legacy Christian, in Xenia. Cedarville won, 65-26, to record its first win of the season. The Indians (2-0) will begin Ohio Heritage Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 when they’ll play their first home game of the season, against London Madison Plains. Legacy Christian (0-2) plays at Jefferson Township on Friday.

Barb Slone | Greene County News