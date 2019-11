Sports Digest

Rams battle state runners-up

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team started its season Friday night at home against last year’s Division III state runner up Waynesville, and battled to a close 55-51 loss.

The game was tight throughout and the lead switched hands a few times in the fourth quarter. Rachel Strickle led the Rams with 20 points, Sylvie Sonneman scored 19, Faith Rutherford and Alexa Simpson each scored four and Ellie Snyder and Shelby Rutherford both scored two.

The Ram reserves jumped on Waynesville right at the tip and got out to a 10-0 lead. Waynesville fought back to make it close going into the last couple minutes, but clutch free throw shooting in the fourth helped the Rams hold on for a 36-29 win. Kelsi Eakins led Greeneview with 12 points, Sadie Trisel had seven, Karley MacDuff, Hailey Fannin and Mia Kennedy scored four points each, Madelyn Muse added three, and Mya Anderson scored two in the JV win.

Beavers defeat Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — Trinity Bean scored a team-best 13 points while Ashley Vaughn and Tiernan McKitrick each scored seven in a 38-25 girls varsity basketball road win, Nov. 23 over Tipp City Tippecanoe. No individual statistics were reported by Tippecanoe. Beavercreek led 16-13 at the break, then outscored the Red Devils 22-12 in the second half. The Beavers (1-1) play at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame next at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Tippecanoe (0-1) plays at West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for its next game.

Golden Eagles jolt the Jills

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook held a 20-9 lead at halftime, and rolled to a 47-29 win over Oakwood, Nov. 23 in a girls high school basketball game. No individual statistics were reported for the Golden Eagles, who are now 2-0 this season. Kylie Neff led the Jills (0-1) in scoring with 12 points. Bellbrook is scheduled to play at Waynesville on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Bulldogs win road opener

PLEASANT HILL — Angie Smith scored 24 points and Aaliyah Longshaw knocked in 14 to lead visiting Yellow Springs to a 46-29 girls high school basketball win over Newton on Nov. 23. No statistics were reported by Newton. Yellow Springs is back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they play at Jefferson Township for a 6 p.m. game.

Knights bowl over Newton

XENIA — Duncan Clough rolled a team-best 193-159 — 352 series and Zach Pollock was next with a 151-123 — 274 two-gamer to lead Legacy Christian Academy’s boys varsity bowling team to a narrow 1,681-1.675 win over Newton on Nov. 22. No scores were reported by Newton. Legacy Christian is now 2-1 overall this season. The Knights bowled at Middletown Christian in a Metro Buckeye Conference matchup on Monday night.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Football all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are on sale for the 2019 OHSAA football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7. The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each. Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each. A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October. The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

