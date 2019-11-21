Brighter Benner venue to host several events

XENIA — The restored and renovated Carl H. Benner Field House could hold as many as 30 winter sports events this season, says Xenia Athletic Director Nathan Kopp.

Standing on the brand-new basketball court floor in a much-brighter Field House, Kopp went over the nearly $680,000 in renovations that had been done to the facility.

“I’m excited. Between the high school and middle school, we’re going to host over 30 events, starting with the Benner Field House Classic next Friday.”

According to a flyer that was available at Thursday’s open house, Xenia High’s freshmen and junior varsity boys basketball teams will enjoy being the first teams to hit the brand-new hardwood at 4 p.m. (freshman game) and 5:30 p.m. (JV) on Nov. 27.

A three-game boys high school varsity basketball event — The Benner Field House Classic — will take place on Friday, Nov. 29. Area teams Bellbrook and Legacy Christian Academy will begin the fun with a 5 p.m. contest, Division I programs Springboro and Fairfield will then hit the court for a 6:45 p.m. battle, with Xenia and Beavercreek locking up for the night’s finale at 8:30 p.m.

According to Xenia Community Schools Director of Business Operations Bryan Shirey, the new $28,000 Benner court was paid for thanks to the Doug Adams Trust Fund. Exterior renovations, plus the addition of Field House windows (the old ones had been bricked over after the 1974 tornado) and an estimated 26 glass doors, new LED lighting, lots of fresh glossy paint and a brand-new sound system cost an estimated $650,000, which was covered by the school district’s Permanent Improvement Fund.

Shirey says more improvements are on the way.

“We’re not done. I think the list of improvements keeps growing as this goes on,” Shirey laughed. He said the facility will also be used by the Xenia Community, with various school practices being held at Benner from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Xenia Recreation use on Fridays, and Xenia Elite will be using the gym for their Dayton Dribbler functions on Sundays.

The majority of Xenia’s high school and middle school Winter Sports events will still be held at the respective schools, but boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling each have at least one event scheduled to take place at Benner Field House this season.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

