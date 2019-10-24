Beekman named to Sinclair Hall of Fame

DAYTON — Sinclair Community College announced the selection of the 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame induction class. The selection committee is pleased to announce the selection of multi-sport standout Becky Beekman (Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, Softball and Women’s Tennis) and major league baseball pitcher Chris Spurling (Baseball).

Becky Beekman played Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and Tennis during her time at Sinclair and also served as Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, under Sinclair Hall of Fame Coach Linda O’Keefe.

Basketball was her most productive sport as a number of her assist records are still in the Top 10 for Sinclair. Her 3.38 steals per game average ranks third for a single season, and 5.85 assists per game ranks fourth overall at Sinclair.

Her 7-2 singles record and 7-1 doubles record in tennis also ranks in the Top 10 at Sinclair.

Chris Spurling transferred to Sinclair after one year at Miami University and earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Third-Team All-American honors in 1998 as a pitcher. His only year with Sinclair, he finished 6-1 with one save behind an outstanding 2.07 ERA with 50 strikeouts and five walks. Spurling was drafted by the New York Yankees and pitched in the majors with both the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers from 2003-07.

The 2019 Sinclair Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 25.

Story courtesy of Sinclair Community College Athetics.

