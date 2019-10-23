Sports Digest

Six county soccer teams still alive

GREENE COUNTY — With district titles on the line, six area high school soccer teams — three girls teams and three boys teams — are still playing.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, defending Division I girls state champion Beavercreek will battle St. Ursula Academy for a district title at 7 p.m. at Bellbrook High. Also in D-I, Carroll will take on West Chester Lakota West at 7 p.m. at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, just south of Monroe. The third girls team to battle for a title on Thursday will be Greeneview, which will take on defending Division II state champ Cincinnati County Day at 7 p.m. Thursday at Miamisburg High School.

On the boys side, their games will take place on Saturday. Carroll will take on Cincinnati St. Xavier for a 7 p.m. battle at Bellbrook High; Beavercreek, the 2018 champions, will take on Lakota East at 7 p.m. at Princeton High School, in Cincinnati; and Bellbrook will take on Cincinnati Wyoming at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mason for a Division II district title.

Football all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are on sale for the 2019 OHSAA football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7. The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each. Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each. A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October. The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets .

Rams T-shirts available

JAMESTOWN — T-shirts commemorating Greeneview High School’s Ohio Heritage Conference champion winning girls soccer, boys golf and girls volleyball teams, and shirts recognizing boys golfer Mason Witt as the 2019 state champion, are available for order at the school’s online store at greeneviewohc19.itemorder.com/sale .

Spirit wear for the upcoming boys and girls basketball seasons are also available at the online store. Just go to gviewbball19.itemorder.com/sale to place an order.

Deadline to order shirts is midnight on Oct. 30.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Club Magic tryouts Saturday

BEAVERCREEK — The Magic Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for 12-, 13- and 14-year-old girls interested in playing club (select) volleyball, in order to prepare themselves for their local high school volleyball programs. Tryout fees are $10 per athlete. For questions, please feel free to contact directors Mike or Sarah Roush at 937-999-7883.

Tryout times: 12 and 13s — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St., Xenia; 14s — 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center.

Basketball officials classes under way

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Reds offering Clubhouse tours

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

