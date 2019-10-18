Sports Digest

Rams headed to sectional final

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview girls varsity soccer team (13-2-1) defeated 13th seeded Greenon, 3-2. Faith Rutherford scored two goals and added an assist, Josie Faris scored the other goal for the No. 3-seed Rams. Ellie Snyder and Samantha Spaller each had an assist as well. Greeneview will take on Camden Preble Shawnee, the No. 8 seed, at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Miami Valley High School in the Division III North 1 Bracket finals.

Greeneview MS squad falls

LONDON — The Greeneview Middle School girls eighth grade volleyball team lost a second round Ohio Heritage Conference tournament match to No. 3 seeded London Madison Plains with scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-27. Eva Moore had eight kills and three assists, Eryn Gardner added five kills and six aces, Izzy Carrington added three kills, five assists and four aces, and Kinley Saunders added three aces. The eighth grade team finished with an 11-7 record this season.

Greeneview MS loses to SCC

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School football team lost a football game, 36-0, to Springfield Catholic Central. The team is now 4-3 this season.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Club Magic hosting tryouts

BEAVERCREEK — The Magic Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for 12-, 13- and 14-year-old girls interested in playing club (select) volleyball, in order to prepare themselves for their local high school volleyball programs. Tryout fees are $10 per athlete. For questions, please feel free to contact directors Mike or Sarah Roush at 937-999-7883.

Tryout times: 12 and 13s — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St., Xenia; 14s — 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center.

Greeneview hosting winter sports meetings

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be hosting meetings for both parents and student athletes for the following sports: Swimming (7 p.m., Oct. 22 in the HS Study Hall Room); and Middle School Boys Basketball (6:30 pm., Oct. 22 in the Middle School Cafeteria).

All interested students and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Reds offering Clubhouse tours

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

