Beavercreek sweeps GWOC titles

CLAYTON — The Beavercreek High School cross country teams dominated Oct. 12 at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships, held on the Northmont High School grounds.

The blustery October morning saw both the girls and boys varsity teams take first place in their respective team competitions, making Beavercreek the 2019 GWOC Champions.

The Beavercreek girls finished the 5-kilometer race with a score of 29 points. Senior Taylor Evert of Beavercreek came in first place with a time of 17 minutes, 16.1 seconds, beating the time that won her the 2018 state championship by 22.6 seconds. Senior Savannah Roark of Beavercreek took the runner-up spot with a time of 17:45.7. Senior Jodie Pierce and junior Juliann Williams also earned top-10 spots for Beavercreek, finishing in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Centerville finished second among the girls teams with 52 points.

The boys took a narrow victory in the 5K with a score of 40 points to runner-up Lebanon High’s 25. Captain Tayton Hess, who came in seventh place, was able to rally past a squad of Lebanon runners in the last half mile, securing Beavercreek’s boys GWOC title. Lebanon took the GWOC runner up spot with 46 points.

Connor Ewert of Beavercreek got on the podium at third place with a time of 16:10.0, as did Keegan Souhan at fifth place with a time of 16:21.3.

Beavercreek will next compete in the OHSAA Division I district races, set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Yellow Springs, Cedarville and Legacy Christian will compete in the Division III races at 10 a.m. (girls) and 10:45 a.m. (boys); Greeneview and Carroll are in the girls D-II race at 11:30 a.m., and Carroll’s boys will compete in the boys D-II race at 12:15 p.m.

Among local Greene County-area schools, Beavercreek will be joined by Bellbrook, Fairborn and Xenia in the Division I races at 1 p.m. (girls) and 1:45 p.m. (boys).

Members of the Beavercreek boys cross country team take off for the start of the Greater Western Ohio Conference cross country championships, Oct. 12 at Northmont High School. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

