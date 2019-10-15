Sports Digest

Bellbrook, Xenia stay in playoff hunt

COLUMBUS — Greene County area high school football teams for Bellbrook and Xenia are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, according to the latest OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Rankings that were released on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Bellbrook (5-2) is currently rated seventh in Region 10 of Division III. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for their respective postseason playoffs. The Golden Eagles earned a playoff berth last season, but lost at home to Thornville Sheridan, which is the region’s currently eighth ranked team.

Fresh off their sixth straight victory, the Xenia Buccaneers (6-1) remain the hunt for a playoff position in Division I’s very tough Region 8. The Bucs’ total of 13.4571 computer points would earn them a top-8 position in each of the other three D-II regions, but in Southwest Ohio, Xenia is currently listed at no. 9.

A complete computer listing of each region can be found on the OHSAA website at ohsaa.org.

Golden Eagles advance

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored two goals and added an assist, Sydney Hollingsworth had a goal and an assist, and Alyssa Lemos also scored a goal in Bellbrook’s 4-2 first round win Monday, Oct. 14 over New Carlisle Tecumseh in the Division I North 1 Bracket sectional girls soccer tournament. Bellbrook (12-5), the No. 7 seed, will take on No. 4 seed Carroll in the next round at 7 pm. Thursday, Oct. 17 in Riverside.

Rams 8th graders move on

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School girls eighth grade volleyball team claimed a 25-13, 25-15 win over Cedarville recently to advance in the post season tournament. Greeneview (11-6) was led by Tessa Allen (five aces), Eryn Gardner (four kills, six aces), Eva Moore (two aces, three kills, five assists) and Izzy Carrington (three assists, two kills). The team takes on third-seeded Madison Plains at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at home.

In the seventh grade tournament, Greeneview lost to Cedarville 9-25, 17-25, finishing their season with a 7-10 record.

Greeneview hosting winter sports meetings

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be hosting meetings for both parents and student athletes for the following sports: Bowling (7 p.m., Oct. 16 in the HS Study Hall Room); Swimming (7 p.m., Oct. 22 in the HS Study Hall Room); and Middle School Boys Basketball (6:30 pm., Oct. 22 in the Middle School Cafeteria).

All interested students and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Marauders on Gem City Sports

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball team will host arch rival Kentucky State for a match on Wednesday, Oct. 16 on the CSU campus. But if you can’t attend the event in person, you can follow the match online as the Gem City Sports Network will be broadcasting the game live. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. CSU is currently 10-15 overall, and third in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West Division with a 9-7 mark. Kentucky State enters the contest as second in the division with a record of 17-9, 14-2 in the SIAC West.

Go to radio1.gemcitysports.com to follow the action online.

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

