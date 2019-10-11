Mangan mangles Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Too many penalties and too much Dakota Mangan, led to a Cedarville Indians home loss on Friday.

Mangan rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and the host Indians committed seven second-half penalties, as the Greeneview Rams rallied to a 26-8 win, Oct. 11 at Cedarville High.

The Rams junior carried the ball 26 times in the win, and Greeneview gained 328 yards in all on the ground. Quarterback Logan Sandlin completed two of his three pass tries for 18 yards, but with a horse like Mangan he didn’t have to complete very many on this night. Sandlin rushed for 49 yards and freshman back Rylan Hurst accounted for 53.

A first-quarter Hunter Anderson 30-yard field goal had Greeneview out in front 3-0 in the first quarter, but Cedarville went on a 17-play, 80-yard drive late in the second quarter to take the lead. Indians quarterback Hunter Baldwin found Colby Cross on the right side for a seven-yard score. After a false start penalty against the Indians on the initial extra-point try, Baldwin, who was holding for placekicker Lance Miller, stood up and hit Isaiah Ramey with a pass on the right side for the two-point conversion.

Cedarville held an 8-3 lead at halftime.

Mangan already had 65 yards gained on the ground at the half. He accounted for 51 yards on the Rams go-ahead drive in the third quarter. Sandlin wrapped up the seven-play drive with a 6-yard scoring pass to Kristopher Phillips. An Anderson extra point, and the Rams led for good.

Greeneview’s junior defensive lineman Ian Henry sacked Indians QB Baldwin for a safety late in the third quarter. Then after the subsequent Cedarville free kick from the Indians 20, Greeneview rolled 49 yards for another score, this time by Mangan.

According to the OHC website, Mangan more than doubled his offensive yardage output with Friday’s burst. He previously had 205 yards gained for the entire season. His previous best was a 98-yard performance in a loss last week at South Charleston Southeastern.

In the loss, Cedarville’s Baldwin finished with 203 yards passing on 15 of 31 passes and a pair of interceptions — one by the Rams Grant Callaway; the other by Aidan Swayne.

Cedarville was flagged for nine penalties in the contest, including seven in the second half, for a total of 90 yards. During one stretch in the third quarter, six flags were tossed in a span of four plays, with four of those going against the Indians.

Greeneview climbs to a 3-4 overall record and is now 1-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division.

The Rams will host Springfield Catholic Central next, at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Don Nock Field.

Cedarville (0-7, 0-2 OHC South) will host Greenon on Oct. 18.

Score By Quarters

Greeneview 3 0 16 7 — 26

Cedarville 0 8 0 0 — 8

Scoring Plays

G — Hunter Anderson 30 field goal

C — Colby Cross 7 pass from Hunter Baldwin (Isaiah Ramey pass from Baldwin)

G — Kristopher Phillips 6 pass from Logan Sandlin (Anderson kick)

G — Sandlin 11 run (Anderson kick)

G — Safety (tackle by Ian Henry)

G — Dakota Mangan 1 run (Anderson kick)

Greeneview junior Dakota Mangan (34) runs for a gain during the first half of Friday’s Oct. 11 varsity high school football game at Cedarville High. Mangan rushed for 226 yards and scored a touchdown in the Rams win. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_GV34DakotaMangan_PS.jpg Greeneview junior Dakota Mangan (34) runs for a gain during the first half of Friday’s Oct. 11 varsity high school football game at Cedarville High. Mangan rushed for 226 yards and scored a touchdown in the Rams win. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville quarterback Hunter Baldwin (7) tries to fight off a tackle by Greeneview’s Kristopher Phillips (31), during first-half action in Cedarville. Baldwin threw for 203 yards in the Indians home loss. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_C7GV31_PS.jpg Cedarville quarterback Hunter Baldwin (7) tries to fight off a tackle by Greeneview’s Kristopher Phillips (31), during first-half action in Cedarville. Baldwin threw for 203 yards in the Indians home loss. Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greeneview junior runs for 226 yards

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.