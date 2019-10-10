Bulldogs rally past the Rams

JAMESTOWN — Cooler heads prevailed at the boys soccer game at Greeneview High School Thursday evening.

The match that took place between the Greeneview Rams and the Yellow Springs Bulldogs was punctuated by a myriad of infractions that earned the Rams enough red and yellow cards to start shuffling their own deck. The Rams scored early and led for most of the game, but Yellow Springs was able to come back for a 2-1 upset victory.

Three yellow cards were awarded to Rams players, one was awarded to the coach, and a red card was given to keeper Hunter Anderson in the last few minutes of the first half. Junior defender Judson Dobney stepped into the role of goalie, and performed admirably between the pipes despite the emergency switch. Within minutes of taking on the role, he dove in the way of a penalty kick taken by captain Kayden Bryan of Yellow Springs, and deflected another Yellow Springs follow up before the end of the first half.

Greeneview scored first and early in the game. Sophomore Tyler Hurley delivered a solid pass to senior Gavin Anderson, who was able to send it home for the score. No other offensive pushes resulted in goals for the remainder of the half. However, the game became much more rough-and-tumble as the game progressed into its second half.

With just under four minutes left, Yellow Springs freshman Dylon Mapes took a corner kick into a scrum of Rams and Bulldogs inside the box. The keeper came out to try and knock it away, but the ball was bounced behind him, where Kayden Bryan waited to smack the ball into an empty net, tying the game.

In the final minute of the match, Yellow Springs took a free kick in a last-minute bid for the win. The kick bounced off a wall of Rams players, but freshman Eli Eyrich took possession of the rebound, brought the ball up right field, and sent the ball into the net just inside the left upright.

Greeneview ends its regular season with an overall record of 5-8-3, and Yellow Springs ends theirs with a record of 10-6-5.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

