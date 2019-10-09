Sports Digest

Bellbrook edges Valley View

BELLBROOK — Logan Hessinger scored off an assist from Reed Hepner to give Bellbrook a 1-0 boys varsity soccer win over Valley View, Oct. 8. With the win, Bellbrook closes out its regular season with a 10-5-1 overall record. The Golden Eagles placed third in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division with an 8-3-1 league mark. Valley View (8-7-0, 6-6-0 SWBL Southwestern) placed fourth with the loss.

In junior varsity action, Bellbrook and Valley View played to a scoreless tie.

Bellbrook edges Valley View, again

GERMANTOWN — This might sound familiar, but with different names: Bailey Sedlak scored off an assist by Sydney Hollingsworth to give Bellbrook a 1-0 girls varsity soccer win over Valley View, on Oct. 8. Bellbrook wrapped up the regular season schedule with its fifth straight shutout win (sandwiched around two shutout losses). The Golden Eagles placed second in the SWBL Southwestern division with a 10-2-0 mark, and finished at 11-5-0 overall, while Valley View ends up fourth in the division at 9-7-0 overall, 6-6-0 SWBL Southwestern.

Junior varsity action saw Bellbrook claim a 6-1 win over the Spartans. Individual scores for either team were not provided.

Rams swept by Madison Plains

LONDON — Madyson Brittingham recorded a dozen kills, Sarah Trisel smacked 10, and Kimmy Robinette had three aces and 17 digs in a 19-25, 24-26, 20-25 loss at Madison Plains. Greeneview falls to 12-9 overall, 9-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview’s junior varsity team also lost. Their scores were23-25, 25-16, 25-27 in a loss to Madison Plains. Marissa Hargrave had seven kills and Reagan Saunders doled out 11 assists in the loss. The JV squad is now 5-16 overall, 3-12 in the OHC. Both teams next play on Thursday, Oct. 10 at home against Cedarville.

Fairborn takes down Piqua

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s girls varsity volleyball team defeated Piqua by a 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21 score, Oct. 8. Leading the team tonight were senior Ella Whalen and junior Hani Sampson with 12 kills each, junior Chariti Taylor had 12 digs, sophomore Katelyn Knapp added 20 assists, and junior Samantha Hart contributed with 16 digs.

In the junior varsity match, Fairborn claimed a two-set win. Leading the offense was Faith Craig with seven kills and a block, Harlee Hunter with four kills, Katie Heider with five aces and 12 assists, and Meagan Thompson with four aces. Kenzie Cartwright had six digs, and Grace Akers had four digs.

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Greeneview hosting Bowling meeting

JAMESTOWN — There will be a meeting for Greeneview High School boys and girls interested in bowling this winter, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 in the High School Auditeria. This meeting is for potential bowlers and their parents.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. the deadline to purchase tickets for the annual event was Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

