Jones named XHS Athlete of the Month

Calli Jones was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for August for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Jones, a senior, is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad and member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She is a great leader and has a contagious personality and smile that makes her a role model at XHS. Her grade-point average is 3.65, and she is the definition of a student-athlete.

