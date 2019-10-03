Rams lose and tie against the Irish

JAMESTOWN — Sometimes it’s hard to find a win.

A new lineup of Rams girls soccer regulars and plenty of intensity from visiting Springfield Catholic Central led to Greeneview’s first loss of the season, by a 3-0 score, Oct. 3 at Don Nock Field.

Meanwhile, the Greeneview boys played to a 2-2 tie with the SCC boys in the nightcap.

The Ram girls saw limited action from their leading scorer, Faith Rutherford, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Greeneview coach Shawn Brown used his top scoring weapon sparingly in the first half, and didn’t play her in the second half.

Whether that change in the lineup put the Rams out of synch or not, Greeneview seemed to be on the defensive and a bit lethargic throughout the contest.

“Faith’s our leading scorer, and has 20 goals this season. She’s a big part of our team,” Brown said. “About a week and a half ago, she injured her hamstring. She’s trained very limited, and we just hoped that she would be able to come out tonight. And it just didn’t seem like she was entirely herself out there. So I opted to get her out, and let her get healthy for the postseason.

… There’s no doubt about it. Not having Faith on the field really does change the dynamics of this team.”

Rarely having to deal with the Rams top scorer on the pitch, Catholic Central put plenty of pressure on the rest of the Greeneview squad. That resulted in lots of misplaced passes, or long clearing plays when Brown and assistant coach Jacob Mickle were encouraging the Rams players to connect with short passes instead.

“(SCC coach Mark Derr) really did a good job with his team tonight. They came in here and played with a lot of energy. … Our girls had a lot of energy before the game started, but somehow that all went kaput. But a lot of that was due to the pressure that Catholic put on us.”

Less than a minute into the game, junior defender Kiara Templin scored the first goal for the Irish.

At the 21:06 mark of the first half, Catholic’s senior midfielder Lindsey Schrand rebounded a ball that was hit off the Rams goal crossbar, and scored into the left side of the net for a 2-0 Irish lead.

Senior midfielder Brooklyn Warner then scored the only second half goal of the match, with 32:47 left in the contest. Warner drove deep into the left side of the Greeneview defense, and then drilled a hard shot into the right side of the net.

Warner scored another Irish goal with less than six minutes left to play, but SCC was whistled as offsides on the play.

The Irish win tightens up the Ohio Heritage Conference race. As Brown explains it, SCC has a date with West Liberty-Salem later this month.The three teams each have one loss in league play at this point, “so if the two teams tie, we’ll win the league title ourselves. If not, then whoever wins will share the title with us.”

Greeneview’s final regular season girls soccer match will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, a nonleague home match against Yellow Springs.

Rams boys battle to 2-2 tie

JAMESTOWN — Half of the scoring plays came off penalty kicks as Greeneview and Catholic Central battled to a 2-all tie in the night game.

Eight minutes into the match, sophomore forward Tyler Hurley scored off a headed assist from senior Gavin Anderson for the Rams first score. Hurley then scored on a penalty kick with 32 minutes gone in the first half to tie the match at 2-all.

Anderson had a chance at giving the Rams the lead on a second-half PK with 2 minutes left to play, but Irish goalkeeper Andrew Dewitt made a diving save to end the threat.

Ian Galluch and Israel Leal scored for the Irish.

Greeneview is now 5-7-3 overall, and 3-2-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while SCC goes to 5-6-2, 2-3-1 OHC.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

