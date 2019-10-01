Beavers bash ‘Bolts in four setter

BEAVERCREEK — A well-rounded Beavercreek High School varsity girls volleyball team beat the visiting Northmont Thunderbolts on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1.

The Beavers took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22, but lost momentum during the third set, giving the Thunderbolts a very close 26-24 win. The Beavers came back to take the victory in the fourth set with a score of 15-11.

The Beavers worked like a well-oiled machine to secure their first two set wins. Seniors Michelle Fath, Grace Phillips, Emma Tetlak and Gabby Turner led the team to victory in the second set. The Beavers trailed behind Northmont for a while before tying them up at 20-20.

Creek led the entire third set until the Thunderbolts tied them 24-24. Northmont was able to set up Lily Reidy, who had played a cornerstone left wing spiker most of the evening to finish off Beavercreek for the last two points of the third set. Reidy leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference in kills with 197.

Taking the time to rally, Beavercreek was able to beat back Northmont in the fourth set, using the particularly powerful arm of junior Anna Shoemake to take the final set of the match.

The win nets Beavercreek an overall record of 11-7. Northmont’s overall record stands at 14-5.

The Beavers are at Kettering Fairmont at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 3; Northmont will host Miamisburg on Wednesday, October 2.

Beavercreek middle blockers Grace Phillips (10) and Krorina Swiderski (11) go up to challenge a Northmont hit, during Tuesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference varsity girls volleyball match at Beavercreek High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_Creek1011_PS.jpg Beavercreek middle blockers Grace Phillips (10) and Krorina Swiderski (11) go up to challenge a Northmont hit, during Tuesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference varsity girls volleyball match at Beavercreek High School. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News Northmont’s Lily Reidy smacks an overhead serve, Oct. 1 in a high school girls varsity volleyball match against host Beavercreek. Reidy currently leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference in kills. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_Northmont2_PS.jpg Northmont’s Lily Reidy smacks an overhead serve, Oct. 1 in a high school girls varsity volleyball match against host Beavercreek. Reidy currently leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference in kills. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.