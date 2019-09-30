Area sports photos from last week

GREENE COUNTY — We hope you will enjoy these local high school sports photos from last week’s action around the Greene County area. If you see a photo you’d like, fire off an email to sports editor John Bombatch (jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com) and we’ll try and find it for you. Enjoy the photos!

Xenia’s Ryan Foubert (36) finds daylight during the first half of Friday’s Xenia-Sidney homecoming game at Doug Adams Stadium.

Legacy Christian’s Trevor Erwin drives past a West Carrollton defender, during a recent game at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

Bellbrook’s Mallory Gedeon (7) places a shot over the Oakwood defense, during a girls high school volleyball match last week.

Kesley Louderback (17) of Beavercreek connects on a high kick during a recent girls high school volleyball match with visiting Springboro.

Legacy Christian’s Maya Ryder controls the ball, as a West Carrollton defender closes in, Saturday in a girls varsity soccer match in Xenia.

Fairborn quarterback Garison Secrest looks over the Stebbins defense in a home win at Memorial Stadium.

The Carroll defense closes in on Columbus St. Charles running back Luke Eversole (22), Friday, in Riverside.