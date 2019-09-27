Fairborn runs over Stebbins

FAIRBORN — Not even a light second-half rain could slow down the Fairborn Skyhawks running game, in Friday’s Sept. 27 win over visiting Riverside Stebbins.
Fairborn’s Gage Barron and Hunter Warner both gained more than 100 yards, and the Skyhawk offense combined for 429 yards in a 32-14 win over the Indians.
Barron rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Warner finished with 133 yards on 19 carries for two TDs.
Complementing the Fairborn ground game in solid fashion, senior quarterback Garison Secrest completed 4-of-9 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Secrest threw between two Indians defenders and found Dwight Lewis in the right corner of the end zone for a 12-yard first-half score. He then accounted for nearly half of his passing yardage on a 49-yard bomb to junior running back Brody Munger in the third quarter.
Unofficially, the Fairborn defense sacked Stebbins quarterback Nate Keller three times in the second half and held the Indians to one yard in rushing offense for the half. Keller did complete 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards, however, but he was picked off by Skyhawk junior defensive back Jamison Anderson in the fourth quarter.
Anderson’s interception set up Fairborn’s final touchdown of the evening, a 16-yard Barron run.
Stebbins unofficially wound up with 167 yards of total offense for the game.
Fairborn is now 2-3 overall and in second place in the Miami Valley League’s Valley division at 1-2. The Skyhawks will head north on Friday, Oct. 4 to take on Sidney (a 20-0 loser on Friday at Xenia) for their next game.
Stebbins falls to 1-4 overall, 0-4 in the MVL Valley. The Indians are at Troy on Oct. 4.
Score By Quarters
Stebbins 7 0 7 0 — 14
Fairborn 7 7 12 6 — 32
Scoring Plays
F — Cameron Hamilton 3 run (Aiden Johnson kick)
S — Austin Womack 3 run (Gage Fosberg kick)
F — Dwight Lewis 12 pass from Garison Secrest (Johnson kick)
S — Daniel Bowman 13 pass from Nate Keller (Fosberg kick)
F — Brody Munger 49 pass from Secrest (kick failed)
F — Hunter Warner 29 run (kick failed)
F — Gage Barron 16 run (kick failed)
