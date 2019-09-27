Ackenhausens named Athletes of the Month

Legacy Christian Academy senior student athletes Ian and Megan Ackenhausen were chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month, for August and September respectively. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Ian is the top runner this fall for the cross country team. Megan stepped in to help the soccer team this fall. She’s a key to the team in the goal and in the field. She was a three-letter varsity runner for cross country, but joined the soccer team to help with their roster numbers. Both also compete on the Knights swim team and run track, and both carry an impressive 4.0 grade-point average!

Legacy Christian Academy senior student athletes Ian and Megan Ackenhausen were chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month, for August and September respectively. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Ian is the top runner this fall for the cross country team. Megan stepped in to help the soccer team this fall. She’s a key to the team in the goal and in the field. She was a three-letter varsity runner for cross country, but joined the soccer team to help with their roster numbers. Both also compete on the Knights swim team and run track, and both carry an impressive 4.0 grade-point average!