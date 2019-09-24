Sports Digest

Ochs named Player of the Year

HAMILTON — Shane Ochs, a sophomore at Carroll High School earned 2019 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Player of the Year honors on Monday Sept. 16, after winning the GCL Co-Ed Boys golf championship at Walden Ponds Golf Course.

Ochs shot rounds of 71 and 75 for a total of 146 to lead the field by seven strokes.

Knight golfers make history

HAMILTON — The Legacy Christian Academy boys varsity golf team of Payton Burdette, Michael Pickens, Jack Ewing, Ben Sweeney and Matthias Ewing became the first team in school history to qualify to the district tournament, Sept. 24, with the team’s fourth-place score of 395, in the Division III boys sectional golf championships at Walden Ponds Golf Course. Burdette led the way with a score of 42-45 — 87, followed by Sweeney (91), Pickens (103), Matthias Ewing (114) and Jack Ewing (124). The team is coached by Dave Thigpen.

Brennaman advances to districts

HAMILTON — Cedarville’s Logan Brennaman won a playoff hole to advance as the fourth and final individual golfer in Tuesday’s Sept. 24 boys Divison III sectional golf tournament at Walden Ponds Golf Course. Brennaman, a senior, shot a 91 in regulation. He then carded a 5 on the par-4 playoff hole, beating his opponent from Ripley-Union by one stroke to advance. The DIII district tournament will be held Oct. 1 at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

Strickle headed to districts

XENIA — Rachel Strickle of Greeneview finished sixth overall out of 61 golfers at the Division II girls golf sectional tournament, held at the WGC Golf Course. Strickle was in individual qualifier with a score of 89. Greeneview scored a 464 as a team to place seventh. The top-four teams and top-four individuals not on a qualifying team all advanced to the DII district tournament which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg. To go with Strickle’s 89, Reagan McIntire (113), Ella Houser (122), and Kaylee Klontz (140) scored rounds for the Rams.

Middies fend off Fairborn

MIDDLETOWN — Host Middletown claimed a 3-2 girls varsity tennis win over Fairborn on Sept. 23. For Fairborn, first and second singles players Eva Gibson and Caitlin Bowling claimed wins. Gibson claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win, while Bowling needed a third set super tiebreaker to grab a 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 win.

Losses were by Alyssa Carter at third singles (3-6, 1-6), Melissa Le and Kenzie Taylor at first doubles (0-6, 0-6) and by the second doubles tandem of Winnie Zheng-Myleigh Smith (4-6, 1-6).

Fairborn falls to 9-8 on the season, and was at Sidney on Tuesday for the Miami Valley League tournament.

Bellbrook ties Monroe

BELLBROOK — Trace Terry scored on an assist by Bryce Ferrin to tie Monroe 1-all in a boys varsity high school soccer match on Sept. 23. Monroe remains undefeated at 10-0-2 overall, 7-0-2 Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern division. Bellbrook is now 7-4-1 overall, 6-2-1 SWBL Southwestern.

In junior varsity action, the two schools played to a 0-0 tie.

Rams defeat Franklin-Monroe

JAMESTOWN — Tyler Hurley had two goals and an assist, Lane Hildebrand scored a goal and added an assist, Gavin Anderson, Jayden Dehaven and Judson Dobney each scored goals, and Hunter Anderson recorded seven saves in goal as Greeneview (3-7-2, 2-2-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) defeated Franklin-Monroe by a score of 6-1.

Middle School Volleyballers fall

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School girls seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams fell to West Liberty-Salem recently. Ally Truman scored 17 points in the seventh graders’ 25-20, 7-25, 22-25 loss, while Eryn Gardner and Kinley Saunders led the way with five points apiece in the 14-25, 16-25 eighth-grade loss.

Greeneview defeats Valley View

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s girls varsity tennis team claimed a 3-2 win over Germantown Valley View recently. Zoe Sears won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Tori Chaney won 6-3 6-2. Karli Vipperman won 6-1 6-0. Marinda Shoemaker & Brilee Bishop lost 4-6 2-6. Hannah Litke & Destiny Laymon lost 6-3 3-6 4-6. The Rams’ overall record is 16-3, 4-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Select Basketball Tryouts this week

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Basketball Program (FSYB) is hosting a series of select youth basketball tryouts this week. Tryouts are held at Baker Middle School, and kids are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register.

While the first tryout for 2nd-3rd graders was held on Monday, here’s the remaining times and dates for this week’s tryouts:

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Second & Third Grade — 6-7 p.m.

Fourth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Fifth Grade — 6-7 p.m.

Sixth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Tryout open dates will be held for boys and girls on Friday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Codee Arthur at 937-754-9622 or by email at carthur@daytonymca.org.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

