Sports Digest

Miller headed to district tourney

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy’s Liz Miller finished in a tie for second at the Division II girls sectional golf tournament, Sept. 23 at the WGC Golf Course. Miller shot an 85 to qualify as one of the individual golfers to advance to the district tournament, which will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg. Miller was the only golfer representing Legacy Christian. Greeneview finished seventh overall out of 11 competing teams.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced.

Agnew wins Midwest Catholic title

KETTERING — Carroll High School runner Kevin Agnew won the overall boys title at the 25th Midwest Catholic Cross Country Championships, held Sept. 21 at Indian Riffle Park. Agnew ran a time of 16 minutes flat to win the Division II-III Silver competition. His time was also the fastest among all runners. The Carroll boys team placed second to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Division II-III competition.

While Carroll didn’t have a top-5 finisher in the girls event, the Patriots team did place fifth overall behind Akron SVSM, Indianapolis (Ind.) Cardinal Ritter, Erie (Pa.) Mercyhurst Prep, and Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic. Carroll’s Sarah Ochs finished 46th to lead the team in a time of 22:03.6 .

Rams shutout Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Faith Rutherford scored two goals, Sam Spaller and Josie Faris each had a goal and two assists, Alexa Simpson had a goal and an assist, Brooklyn Langford and Ellie Snyder scored a goal each, and Kelsi Eakins added an assist in Greeneview’s 7-0 girls varsity soccer win over London Madison Plains.

Golden Eagles fall to Monroe

MONROE — Visiting Bellbrook fell 2-0 to Monroe in a girls varsity soccer match Sept. 21. With the loss, Bellbrook falls two games behind the Hornets in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division standings, with four games yet to play. Bellbrook (8-4-0 overall, 7-2-0 SWBL Southwestern) now has two losses this season to Monroe (11-0-0 overall, 8-0-0 SWBL Southwestern).

Monroe also won the junior varsity match, but by a 6-0 score. Bellbrook is at Oakwood next for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Bellbrook enjoys solid finishes

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook boys won the Bellbrook Invitational over Little Miami. Bellbrook scored 38 points to Little Miami’s 62 points. The Golden Eagles where paced by overall champion, Junior, Takumi Ford, who ran 16:28. Takumi established a new Bellbrook runner record or our course and this meet with his effort. The previous best time of 16:34, was originally set by Ken Howe in 1984. Right behind Ford was Caleb Nelwon, third overall in a time of 16:42. Finishing in the top 10 included; Bryce Levine (sixth) 17:45 and Alex Crane (10th) 18:07.5. Six Bellbrook runners had personal best times. There were 15 teams in the boys race.

The Bellbrook girls placed second behind Little Miami, racing without their top-5, who are to race at “Centerville’s Night Light Race”. Eight teams competed in the girls race. Little Miami won with 53 points to Bellbrook’s 66. Individual winner for the girls race was Ciara Colwell from Lee Fairfield in 20:38. Bellbrook was led by Addie Hahn who ran 20:02.8 for eighth place overall. Next of the Golden Eagles were Ally Jiovani and Fiona Lin, 12th and 13th respectfully in identical times of 22:52.30.

At Centerville, The girls placed seventh out of 36 teams in the Varsity “A” race. This was a very respectable finish. Madison Bretland finished eighth overall with a time of 19:40.0, and Averie Faulkner finished in 11th place in a time of 19:42.2.

Skyhawks hit PRs at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Over the weekend the Fairborn cross country team ran at Bellbrook. With this being a tougher course, the team ran very well. We had a few athletes who ran a new personal best time. Jordan Taylor with a new best time of 23:56, and Anna with a 29:01. Keep up the great work. The runners are continually getting better and building momentum into the league meet. The girls team placed fifth at Bellbrook out of 12 teams. Fairborn’s next meet will be at Legacy Christian on Oct. 5.

Select Basketball Tryouts this week

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Basketball Program (FSYB) is hosting a series of select youth basketball tryouts this week. Tryouts are held at Baker Middle School, and kids are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register.

While the first tryout for 2nd-3rd graders was held on Monday, here’s the remaining times and dates for this week’s tryouts:

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Fifth Grade — 6-7 p.m.; Sixth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Second & Third Grade — 6-7 p.m.

Fourth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Fifth Grade — 6-7 p.m.

Sixth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Tryout open dates will be held for boys and girls on Friday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Codee Arthur at 937-754-9622 or by email at carthur@daytonymca.org.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

