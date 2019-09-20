Sports Digest

Rams fall to Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Madyson Brittingham recorded 14 kills to go with 18 digs, Sarah Trisel hit 17 kills, Amanda Mickle had 18 digs and Kimmy Robinette snared 17 digs, but the Greeneview Rams fell to Ohio Heritage Conference North foe Fairbanks in five sets 25-11, 19-25, 26-24, 25-25, 7-15 on Thursday, Sept. 19. Greeneview is now 9-5 overall, 6-4 in the OHC South.

The Rams junior varsity also lost, but by scores of 3-25, 12-25. Taylore Linebaugh had a pair of kills, while Marissa Hargrave recorded five digs to go with three assists. Greeneview next plays at Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Greeneview sweeps Greenon

ENON — Greeneview earned singles wins from Tori Chaney (6-4, 6-3 scores), and Marinda Shoemaker (6-2, 6-3), grabbed a forfeit win at third singles, then recorded doubles victories by the Karli Vipperman-Brilee Bishop duo (6-1, 6-3) and the second doubles pair of Hannah Litke-Destiny Laymon (6-0, 6-0). The team’s overall record is now 15-3 and they’re now 4-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Golden Eagles roll over Brookville

BELLBROOK — Trace Terry scored two goals to go with two assists, Reed Hepner scored three goals and had one assist, Casey Shenk and Ethan Harris both scored goals, while Harris, Preston Savey and Michael Steffe each provided an assist as Bellbrook’s varsity boys soccer team defeated Brookville 7-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Divison game on Sept. 19.

In junior varsity action, Bellbook claimed a 4-0 win.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.