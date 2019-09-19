Sports Digest

Buccaneers win again

XENIA — The Xenia High School girls varsity golf team won its sixth straight dual match with Thursday’s 175-227 win over Greeneview at the WGC Golf Course. Olivia Wagner led the Bucs (11-4) with a nine-hole round of 37, followed by Brynna Mardis (40), Grace Bond (48), and Darby Nolen (50). Xenia’s next match will be held Wednesday Sept. 25 when they will host West Carrollton, also at WGC.

Sedlak scores three

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s Bailey Sedlak scored three unassisted goals to lead the Golden Eagles to a 3-0 win, Sept. 19 over Southwestern Buckeye League foe Brookville. The Bellbrook junior varsity team was successful as well, claiming a 4-0 win over the Blue Devils. Bellbrook (8-3-0 overall, 7-1-0 in the SWBL Southwestern division) plays at Monroe at 11:45 a.m. Saturday for its next game.

Rams fall to Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview fell to Northeastern by a score of 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 14-16. Sarah Trisel had 18 kills, Madyson Brittingham added 15 kills, 18 digs and service aces. Sadie Trisel dished out 20 assists, while Kimmy Robinette (30), Amanda Mickle (19), and Leah Hoyle (11) combined for 60 digs. Greeneview is now 9-3 overall, 6-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview’s junior varsity also lost, 21-25, 14-25. Kaylie Hammond had three kills, Leah Price had six assists, and Reagan Saunders had seven digs and a pair of service aces.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

