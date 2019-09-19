Fall Sports Statistics

GREENE COUNTY — Top 10 area high school cross country running times thus far during the 2019 season, with runner’s name, school and current best time.

BOYS

Connor Ewert, Beavercreek 16:10.00

Ethan Wallis, Cedarville 16:12.00

Caleb Newton, Bellbrook 16:21.20

Tayton Hess, Beavercreek 16:25.00

Keegan Souhan, Beavercreek 16:32.00

Ryan Massie, Beavercreek 16:34.00

Ian Ackenhausen, Legacy Christian 16:40.40

Takumi Ford, Bellbrook 16:42.50

Andrew Radford, Beavercreek 16:46.00

Trent Koning, Cedarville 16:50.00

GIRLS

Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek 18:10.00

Julz Williams, Beavercreek 18:17.00

Avarie Faulkner, Bellbrook 19:45.00

Madison Bretland, Bellbrook 20:02.00

Ellen Coe, Cedarville 20:23.00

Kendall Hobbs, Beavercreek 20:24.00

Grace Dailey, Beavercreek 20:28.00

Emily Pelfrey, Bellbrook 20:33.00

Jamie Confer, Beavercreek 20:57.00

Cheyan Sundell-Turner, Yellow Springs 21:09.70

H.S. Cross Country

Compiled by John Bombatch using league website information as of Sept. 19. Some area schools did not post on their respective websites.

