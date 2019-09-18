Sports Digest

Bucs win fifth straight

PIQUA — Brynna Mardis scored a 39, Olivia Wagner shot a 40, Stacie Baxley turned in a 50 and Grace Bond finished with a score of 53 to lead Xenia to a 182-209 win over Piqua, Sept. 18. With the win, Xenia has now won five straight dual matches. the Buccaneers are scheduled to host Greeneview for a nonleague match starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at WGC golf course in Xenia.

Rams walloped by Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE —

Waynesville claimed a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 win over Greeneview on Sept. 17 in a nonleague girls volleyball match. Mady Brittingham and Sarah Trisel each finished with five kills in the loss, and Amanda Mickle had 14 digs. The varsity squad is now 9-4 overall.

In the junior varsity match, Greeneview also lost, by scores of 25-3, 25-16. Both teams host Ohio Heritage Conference North foe Fairbanks on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Greeneview defeats Carroll

JAMESTOWN — Zoe Sears won 6-0 and 6-1. Tori Chaney won 6-3 and 6-0. Karli Vipperman won 6-2 and 6-1. Marinda Shoemaker & Brilee Bishop won 6-2 and 6-3. Hannah Litke & Destiny Laymon won 6-3 and 6-1. Overall record 14-3 OHC 3-0.

Rams ranked No. 15

JAMESTOWN — Greeenview High’s girls varsity soccer team is currently ranked No. 15 in the latest Division III state soccer poll. The Rams will host London Madison Plains for their next match at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Bellbrook JVs nab win

CARLISLE — The Bellbrook boys junior varsity golf team claimed a 191-224 win over host Carlisle on Tuesday at the Jamaica Run Golf Course. Cameron Early claimed medalist honors for Bellbrook with an 8-over 44, followed by teammates Josh Woeste (47), Richard Astroski (48) and Marissa Alfes (52).

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

