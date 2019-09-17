Knights out of tune in win

XENIA — The host Legacy Christian Knights girls varsity volleyball team dealt with the off-speed pace of their opponent, and swept its way to a 25-8, 25-18, 25-12 win over Jefferson Township, Sept. 17 on the Knights home floor.

Jefferson Township often lobbed underhand serves at the Knights, and it may have upset Legacy’s timing. According to LCA coach Amy Pickens, the Knights are without co-captain Maria Uszynski and Hannah Lacure who are both injured. One of those two happens to be the team’s libero, and so the team’s timing is a bit off of late.

“We’ve had some injuries, and we’re a young team. We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores in our lineup, and we’ve even got a few people who are first-year players,” Pickens said. “So we’re working through some of those scenarios.”

The Knights (6-5, 3-4 MBC) were led by Layne Burke who unofficially recorded 16 kills and had a service ace. Co-captain Meriya Angel hit three aces, and fellow co-captain Kaitlyn Crawford smacked five aces in the win. Caroline Kensinger had three kills, while Maddy Merritt and Ashley Bush both had a service ace.

Nine of Jefferson Township’s 38 points were from offensive kills or service aces. The rest came from LCA miscues.

“Tonight we weren’t really on point as far as what we’re really capable of doing, but they pulled off the win. It’s just not quite the win that I was thinking that we would have,” Pickens said. “

Jefferson Township falls to 0-7 this season, overall and in the conference. The Broncos will host Dayton Christian in Metro Buckeye Conference play a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Legacy Christian also plays on Thursday: the Knights play on the road against MBC foe Middletown Christian for a 5 p.m. Sept. 19 game.

Sophomore Layne Burke (10) led Legacy Christian in kills in Tuesday’s straight-set win over Jefferson Township, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_BurkeBash2_PS.jpg Sophomore Layne Burke (10) led Legacy Christian in kills in Tuesday’s straight-set win over Jefferson Township, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Freshman Hadleigh Burdette (7) battles with a return of serve during Tuesday’s girls high school volleyball match with visiting Jefferson Township, at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_LCA7Bump_PS.jpg Freshman Hadleigh Burdette (7) battles with a return of serve during Tuesday’s girls high school volleyball match with visiting Jefferson Township, at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Kaitlyn Crawford bumps up the ball, during Tuesday’s girls volleyball win at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_LCA12Bump.jpg Kaitlyn Crawford bumps up the ball, during Tuesday’s girls volleyball win at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Sophomore Ashley Bush (5) bashes a volleyball down the sideline, during a girls high school varsity match with visiting Jefferson Township, Sept. 17 at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_LCA5hit_PS.jpg Sophomore Ashley Bush (5) bashes a volleyball down the sideline, during a girls high school varsity match with visiting Jefferson Township, Sept. 17 at Legacy Christian Academy, in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_Burkebash_PS.jpg John Bombatch | Greene County News

LCA sweeps past Jefferson Township

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.