Fall Sports Leaders

Statistics for Girls Tennis, Girls Golf and Boys Golf as of Sept. 17 for the 2019 High School Fall Sports season.

GIRLS TENNIS

(Listed according to record in each team competition spot on the roster, with name, school and overall record. Athletes listed must have a winning record and have played 10 matches or more.)

FIRST SINGLES

Eva Gibson, Fairborn 9-4

Julia Bays, Beavercreek 9-5

Nitika Arora, Bellbrook 8-7

SECOND SINGLES

Anika Arora, Bellbrook 9-6

Caitlin Bowling, Fairborn 7-6

THIRD SINGLES

Madeline Chappars, Bellbrook 12-2

Alyssa Carter, Fairborn 5-5

FIRST DOUBLES

Taylor Schaaf/Katie-Ann Woehl 11-2

SECOND DOUBLES

Chloe Stanforth/Courtney Knight, Beavercreek 12-2

Abigail Howard/Kaori Delsing, Bellbrook 7-5.

BOYS GOLF

(Listed according to season scoring average. One hundred holes or more.)

Josh Kochersperger, Beavercreek 40.00

Zach Crampton, Bellbrook 40.70

Kurtis Snyder, Beavercreek 41.50

Ryan Wehner, Bellbrook 41.60

Kane Ely, Bellbrook 43.20

Mayne Lemon, Bellbrook 43.40

Gabriel Hine, Bellbrook 44.40

Patrick O’Connor, Beavercreek 44.50

Jack Sutton, Beavercreek 45.00

GIRLS GOLF

Sarah O’Connor, Beavercreek 38.53

Olivia Wagner, Xenia 41.90

Meredith Goecke, Carroll 46.20

Olivia Hickman, Carroll 46.50

Brynna Mardis, Xenia 46.80

Ally Barnett, Beavercreek 52.35

Alli Hucke, Carroll 52.60

Darby Nolen, Xenia 54.30

Grace Bond, Xenia 55.10

Gabby Green, Carroll 56.60

Compiled by John Bombatch, using league website information. Some area schools do not post their athletes’ statistics.

