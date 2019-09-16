Patriots drive past Bellbrook

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll girls varsity soccer team won at home versus visitng Bellbrook, weathering a coordinated Eagles offense, a few injuries, and some ridiculous September heat to come out on top 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 14 on Spoerl-Bartlett Field.

Both Bellbrook and Carroll exhibited strong passing games, using quick, precise movements to keep the ball out of the opposing team’s hands (or feet, if you will). Carroll stood out, however, in the team’s ability to win individual contests for possession, using speed and precision to grapple the ball away from Bellbrook and take it down the field.

Forwards Jillian Roberts, Ava Lickliter, and Logan Druck were able to capture the ball and make drives largely uncontested.

Roberts scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, setting a good precedent for the Patriots. The Eagles, however, shored up their defenses and the remainder of the half remained scoreless, with possession of the ball going back and forth throughout the match.

Towards the end of the second half, there was a scuffle inside the Patriots box. Bellbrook’s Alicia Bevins and Carroll keeper Natalie Ryan went for it at the same time and collided, resulting in injury for both players. Junior Donna Lawhorn came in for Ryan as goalkeeper.

With five minutes remaining in the match, Lickliter of Carroll scored the Patriots’ third goal. It was looking like a shutout for the Patriots before sophomore Alyssa Lemos of Bellbrook got a breakaway down the middle of the field, and scored Bellbrook’s first and only goal of the night with less than two minutes remaining.

The Patriots’ next game will be at home versus Greater Catholic League Co-Ed rival, Kettering Alter, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The Golden Eagles will face off against Eaton in a Southwestern Buckeye League tussle, on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sports writer for Greene County News.

