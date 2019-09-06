Patriots christen new field with win

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School dedicated its new high-end turf field on Friday during the varsity football game versus New Carlisle Tecumseh. In a ceremony held before the game, Principal Matt Sableski thanked the patrons and parents who had made this field possible, and Rev. Ethan Moore blessed the Catholic high school’s new stadium before Friday’s Sept. 6 game began.

Tecumseh won the toss and took the kick, but was quickly forced to punt. Carroll drove down to the 7-yard line but a fumble recovered by Lucas Berner of Tecumseh gave them an opportunity for a slow crawl back into Patriots territory. Tecumseh went for it on 4th and 9, gaining a first and goal. On third and 1 Wyatt Ferguson pushed past the Patriots defense and into the end zone with just under seven minutes left in the second quarter. Katie Rollins kicked the extra point for Tecumseh. An onside kick was recovered by Carroll’s Garrett Walker at the 40-yard line.

Jon LaJeunesse, over the course of the next two plays, drove over 54 yards down the field for a touchdown, but the score was negated by a Carroll holding penalty. With four minutes remaining in the half, quarterback Trent Fox faded back and lofted a 30-yard corner pass to Steven Chapman over the outstretched arms of the Tecumseh defensive back. Chapman pushed the extra point attempt wide right, resulting in a 7-6 Tecumseh lead.

On the next Tecumseh possession, Caden Riley tried to connect on a slip screen to the left, which was quickly diagnosed by the Carroll right side cornerback Sam Severt who intercepted the pass and ran the ball back for the touchdown. Carroll initially would attempt the two-point conversion but a penalty for illegal procedure backed Carroll up. They converted on the extra point kick. Carroll then led 13-7.

Tecumseh’s next position turned over the ball into Carroll’s hands for the last 2 minutes of the first half. With 24 seconds left, Carroll, rather than kneeling, chose to throw a pass that was intercepted by Connor McCorkle of Tecumseh. McCorkle ran the ball 30 yards steamrolling through the Patriots for the touchdown. The game was tied 13-13. Tecumseh took momentum into the clubhouse at the half.

On the first play from scrimmage after halftime, Trent Fox hit Donovan LaJeunesse with a perfect slant pattern, resulting in a 68-yard touchdown run, recapturing the momentum.

At 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter Jon LaJeunesse took a handoff going to left side and ran into a wall of Tecumseh defenders. LaJeunesse had to be helped from the field with a left leg injury, and was replaced on the field by Fanuel Uwishimwe. Uwishimwe came in strong, using speed and some shifty maneuvers to rack up 35 yards over the course of three plays. Carroll’s offensive threat resulted in three points with a field goal by Chapman.

Tecumseh tried to use power run game using Wyatt Ferguson and Lucas Rogers to push aggressively down the field. Carroll’s defense bent but didn’t break, and they managed to hold off the Tecumseh offense for the rest of the game. The final score was Carroll 23, Tecumseh 13.

Carroll’s record now stands at 1-1, while Tecumseh’s stands at 1-3. Carroll’s next game is Sept. 13 at Indianapolis Washington High School, and Tecumseh will face Bellbrook on the 13th as well.

First Carroll win at Spoerl-Bartlett

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

