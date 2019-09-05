Sports Digest

Greeneview defeats West Liberty-Salem

WEST LIBERTY — Greeneview trailed by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 before responding with three unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 win over West Liberty-Salem in a girls varsity soccer match on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

Scoring Summary — 1 Cole (WLS) no assist. 2 Faris (Greeneview) no assist. 3 Hillary (WLS) no assist.4 Spaller ( Greeneview) assist Rutherford. 5 Rutherford (Greeneview) no assist. 6 Faris (Greeneview) assist Langford.

Fairborn defeats West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — Fairborn threatened on multiple occasions early, but struggled to find the back of the net. Fairborn scored midway through the first half when Keegan Dierker penetrated the Pirates defense and found Mathew Rogalinski who scored.

The match stayed pretty balanced, until Travis Rogalinski found Keegan Dierker in the second half for a score from 30 yards out and a 2-0 lead. West Carrollton scored next to tighten the game to 2-1. Travis Rogalinski scored Fairborn’s final goal to finish the match at 3-1.

Rams place fourth

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview finished fourth in a four-team match held Sept. 3. Urbana finished with a winning score of 194, followed by Mechanicsburg (209), Graham (232) and Greeneview (238).

Indians nip Southeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Mitch Rogers scored a medalist round of 44 and Cedarville (5-5) defeated South Charleston Southeastern (0-10) by a boys varsity golf team score of 210 to 218, Sept. 3 at Locust Hills Golf Club.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.