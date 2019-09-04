Beavers nab narrow win

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek girls varsity soccer team came out victorious in an incendiary 1-0 win against the Lebanon Warriors on Wednesday at Frank Zink Field.

The penalty-filled game began with a furious back-and-forth, neither team able to slip past their opponent’s defenses, but things quickly heated up in the later parts of the game.

No goals were scored during the course of the first half, but Beavercreek aggressively picked up the pace moving into the second. Having already played most of the game in Lebanon territory, the Beavercreek girls doubled down on the offensive in the second half, winning many one-on-one contests and keeping Lebanon on the defensive. A furious drive down the left side of the field resulted in a goal for Beavercreek, but was nullified by an offsides call. Determined to correct this, the Beavers kept pressure on the box, immediately regaining possession of the ball off of the free kick, and scoring an up close and personal goal for senior Diana Benigno with Kaileigh Nuessgen on the assist.

After the goal, the Lady Warriors rallied and pushed the Beavers back into their own territory. Lebanon obtained three shots on the goal from downtown, all three of which were stopped by senior goalie Mariah Crawford. At 15 minutes remaining, a second Beavercreek goal was nullified due to an offsides call.

At about 10 minutes remaining in the game, the match had to be stopped to reprimand the Beavercreek boys varsity soccer team, a few of whom were heckling their female counterparts from the stands. The referees had to stop the match and enlisted the help of the boys’ coach to ensure that both teams could play in peace.

Throughout the rest of the match, the Beavers’ defense was able to ward off pushes from the Lebanon offense, with the final result standing 1-0, in favor of Beavercreek. The Lady Beavers will face Upper Arlington High School on Saturday, Sept. 7, while Lebanon will take on Walnut Hills on Monday, Sept. 9.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.