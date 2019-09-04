Sports Digest

Golden Eagles defeat Madison

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School teammates Ryan Wehner and Kane Ely shared medalist honors with 7-over-par 42s, as the Golden Eagles claimed a 171-229 win over Middletown Madison, Sept. 3 at Sugar Valley Golf Club. Bellbrook’s Zach Crampton placed third overall with a 43, and Madison’s Brady Wilson was fourth at 44, and Bellbrook’s Ryan Swanson also scored a 44.

Bellbrook shuts out the Blue Devils

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored a hat trick for Bellbrook, and assisted on another goal, as the Golden Eagles shutout Brookville by a 7-0 score in a girls high school varsity soccer match. Other Bellbrook goals were scored by Cambree Bernkopf, Alicia Bevins, Kylie Bunker and Sydney Hollingsworth, with other assists by Alyssa Lemos and Corinne Fleck. Bellbrook also beat the Blue Devils in the junior varsity game, 1-0.

Golden Eagles shutout Brookville

BELLBROOK — Reed Hepner scored a pair of goals, off assists by Trace Terry and Casey Shenk, in a 2-0 win Sept. 3 over Brookville. Bellbrook also won the boys soccer junior varsity contest, but by a score of 3-0.

Rams defeat Greenon

XENIA — Mason Witt scored a 39, Matt Hovan added a 42, Lyle Witt had a score of 43, and Detric Hovan turned in a 44, to lead Greeneview’s boys varsity golf team to a 168-227 win over Greenon, Sept. 3 at Locust Hills golf course. Greeneview is now 12-2 overall, and 10-1 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Rams win Battle of Route 72

CEDARVILLE — Madyson Brittingham had seven kills, Sarah Trisel turned in four kills, Sadie Trisel added six assists, and Amanda Mickle added five assists, 10 digs, and four service aces, and Kimmy Robinette had 15 digs, in Greeneview’s 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 girls high school volleyball win over Ohio Heritage Conference rival and host Cedarville. In junior varsity action, Cedarville emerged on top with 25-17, 25-20 wins. For Greeneview, Marissa Hargrave, Alyssa Henry and Leah Price each had two kills, Leah Price had six digs and three service aces, and Reagan Saunders had four digs. The Ram JVs are 2-4 overall, and now 1-4 in the OHC.

Greenevew MS teams split

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School eighth graders won 25-21, 25-17 over Madison Plains, with Eryn Gardner (14 points) and Kinley Saunders (12 points) leading the way. In the seventh-grade match, Madison Plains claimed the win 25-11, 25-10.

Spartans stop Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Waynesville claimed a 4-o shutout win over the Greeneview boys varsity soccer team. Greeneview falls to 1-4-1 overall, 1-1 in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

Wilmington defeats Rams

JAMESTOWN — Brooklyn Langford gave Greeneview an early 1-0 lead off an assist by Erika Ramey, but Wilmington scored seven unanswered goals in a 7-1 Spartans win. Greeneview is now 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the OHC.

Ram netters fall to Spartans

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview doubles teams of Marinda Shoemaker-Brilea Bishop and Hannah Litke-Destiny Laymon each claimed straight-set wins, but Waynesville swept the singles matches to claim a 3-2 team win on Sept. 3. The Rams are now 7-2 overall, and 1-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Greeneview second in tri-match

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle shot a 48, Reagan McIntire turned in a 52, while Karley MacDuff and Ella Houser each scored 58s, as Greeneview’s girls varsity golf team placed second overall in a tri-match with Franklin and Middletown. Franklin won with a 199, followed by Greeneview at 216, and Middletown (232). Greeneview is now 3-7 overall, 2-6 in OHC play.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

