Skyhawks claim home win over Middletown

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School’s varsity girls soccer team held onto a 3-1 nonleague victory on Aug. 31 versus the visiting Middletown Middies.

All four goals scored took place during the first half, with the Skyhawks doubling down on defense to preserve their lead in the second half.

Sophomore Macy Smith set the tone for the contest in the 16th minute, scoring Fairborn’s first goal off of a textbook pass from freshman Emily Baumgardner. Nevaeh Manning scored Fairborn’s second goal from a deep angle out of right field, squeaking the ball over the keeper’s hands and just inside the left upright.

Middletown’s goal came with five minutes remaining in the first half. The Middies’ rush up the center of the field forced Fairborn keeper Abbi Newell to dive in for the save. She was able to knock the ball wide, but the rebound landed the ball squarely in the possession of junior Khaita Fall, who slammed it home.

Fairborn quickly retaliated, however, as Smith scored the Skyhawks’ third goal with seconds remaining in the half.

During the second half, the Middies rallied and played a much stronger game, pushing the Skyhawks back into their own territory. Despite a number of excellent set pieces, Middletown was unable to get past Newell for the score. With neither team able to score a goal in the second half, Fairborn maintained its 3-1 lead for the victory. Despite the win, Skyhawks coach Keith Rentz was not entirely satisfied with the stalemate that emerged during the second half.

“I thought they played well, but we could play better than we did,” said Rentz. “We strung some good passes together, during the first half especially. I thought (in the) second half, we let off the gas a little. We were struggling on the attack, so we played defense while we worked through that struggling.”

The Fairborn girls varsity soccer record now stands at 4-1-1, while Middletown’s record stands at 1-3-0. Fairborn’s next game is a Miami Valley League contest at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at West Carrollton.

Fairborn sophomore defender Jocelyn Gale (19) and a Middletown player chase after the ball, during Saturday’s girls varsity soccer match at Fairborn High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_Fairborn19_PS.jpg Fairborn sophomore defender Jocelyn Gale (19) and a Middletown player chase after the ball, during Saturday’s girls varsity soccer match at Fairborn High School. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News Fairborn sophomore midfielder Macy Smith (9) and senior midfielder Hannah Baumgardner (5) close in on a Middie player, during Saturday’s 3-1 Skyhawks win at Fairborn High. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_Fairborn9DEF_PS.jpg Fairborn sophomore midfielder Macy Smith (9) and senior midfielder Hannah Baumgardner (5) close in on a Middie player, during Saturday’s 3-1 Skyhawks win at Fairborn High. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.