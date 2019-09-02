Sports Digest

Greeneview beats Bethel

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview (4-1) claimed a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 win Saturday in a nonleague match against Tipp City Bethel. Sarah Trisel led the Rams with 14 kills, Madyson Brittingham turned in five kills, three blocks and had nine digs, Amanda Mickle had 12 assists and 10 digs, Grace Morris had five blocks.

In the junior varsity match, Greeneview won 25-13, 25-22, with Marissa Hargrave bashing six kills to go with five service aces, Gracie Bone had three kills and four aces, and Leah Price provided four assists. Both teams play at Cedarville on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Bellbrook falls in EagleCat Classic

HARRISON — Host Harrison had golfers finish first and second to win the EagleCat Classic, Aug. 31 at Miami View Golf Club. Harrison’s Will Nieman claimed medalist honors with a —7-over 79, followed by teammate Sam Bischel (81), Bellbrook’s Zach Crampton (87) and Mayne Lemon (88). Other top Golden Eagle golf scores were turned in by Ryan Wehner and Kane Ely (88s). Harrison won with a team score of 348 to Bellbrook’s 351.

Golden Eagles nip CJ

DAYTON — Sophomore Trace Terry scored an unassisted goal, then provided the assist on teammate Bryce Ferrin’s goal, for a 2-1 Saturday, Aug. 31 win over Chaminade Julienne. In the junior varsity match, CJ claimed a 1-0.

Greeneview rolls past West Jefferson

JAMESTOWN —Greeneview earned a 9-1 win over West Jefferson on Saturday, Aug. 31. First names were not provided, but we know that Rutherford scored three goals, Langford had a goal and two assists, Faris scored an unassisted goal and had an assist, while Woods, Simpson, Snyder, and Spaller each scored a goal for the Rams.

McClish scored the lone goal for West Jefferson.

Indians defeat Greenon

CEDARVILLE — Greenon’s Ian Anderson and Dylan Schetter turned in scores of 40 and 45 respectively, but Cedarville claimed a 205-240 team win, in a boys varsity golf match. Top scorers for the Indians (4-5 OHC) were Logan Brennaman (46) and Jadon Horsley (48). Greenon is now 3-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Skyhawks sweep Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Junior LeeAnn Williams led Fairborn with six service aces, senior Makenzi Culbertson had seven kills, senior Ella Whalen had eight kills, and Katelyn Knapp dished out 14 assists in Fairborn’s recent 3-0 win over Stebbins in girls high school volleyball. Individual set scores were not reported.

Rams play tri-match, dual

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High’s boys varsity golf team split a tri-match with Urbana and Graham and beat Madison Plains. Graham (172) won the tri-match, followed by Greeneview (174) and Urbana (191). Top individual scores were turned in by Mason Witt (36), Levi Bradds (42), Matt Hovan (46) and Detric Hovan (50). The Rams beat Madison Plains, 166-173. Witt led the way with a 35, followed by Hovan (43), Myles Witt and Bradds (44s). Greeneview’s overall record is 11-2, 9-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview falls twice

URBANA — Greeneview fell in a pair of girls varsity golf matches. The team lost to Mechanicsburg by a 224-216 score at the Urbana Country Club, with Rachel Strickle leading the Rams with a score of 50, followed by Karley MacDuff (54), Reagan McIntire (56) and Ella Houser (64).

In the 205-196 Franklin road loss, Strickle finished with a 46, followed by Houser (51), McIntire (52) and MacDuff (56). The team is now 2-6 overall, 2-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Rams tennis earns split

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview high school girls varsity tennis program (7-1 overall, 1-0 Ohio Heritage Conference) lost 4-1 to Centerville’s B team, with the doubles tandem of Hannah Litke and Destiny Laymon nabbing a 7-5, 6-4 win. The Rams then nipped Washington Courth House by a 3-2 score, as Zoe Sears won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles, Karli Vipperman won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles, and the Litke-Laymon duo won 7-5, 6-3 at second doubles.

In junior varsity matches, Kelsey Marsden claimed a 6-3 singles win over Centerville, while Marsden (7-6) and the doubles team of Claire Morris-Kelsey Stone (6-0) claimed wins over WCH.

Rams MS teams beat Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s seventh- and eight-grade girls volleyball teams claimed recent wins over Greenon. In the seventh grade team’s 25-22, 25-13 win, Ally Truman had 17 kills, McKinna Elkins added five, while Brilee Campbell and Emma Holm had two each. The seventh grade team is now 2-2 this season.

The Eighth graders (3-1) had to battle a bit more, in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-17 win over the Knights. Lizzy Carrington led the team with 19 kills, followed by Eryn Gardner (14), and Kinley Saunders and Tessa Allen (11 each).

Rams defeat Mechanicsburg

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Faith Rutherford scored three goals, Kelsi Eakins, Josie Faris and Brooklyn scored a goal each, Ellie Snyder recorded a goal and two assists, while Alexa Simpson, McKyna Woods and Kayden Ashley each provided an assist, in Thursday’s 7-1 Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school soccer win over Mechanicsburg. The Rams are now 3-0 overall, and 1-0 in OHC play.

Chieftains blank Greeneview

BELLEFONTAINE — Bellefontaine claimed a 3-0 win over Greeneview on Thursday. No individual details were available. Greeneview is now 0-3-1 this season, and 0-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Troy nets win over Fairborn

TROY —Caitlin Bowling claimed a 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 super tiebreaker win to record Fairborn’s lone win in a 4-1 loss Thursday to host Troy, with plenty of improvement shown from fellow Skyhawks Eva Gibson (first singles), Alyssa Carter (third singles), and the doubles teams of Melissa Le-Kenzie Taylor (first doubles) and Winnie Zheng-Myleigh Smith (second doubles). The loss dropped Fairborn to 3-4 overall, and 0-3 in Miami Valley League play.

Fairborn heads to Wilson Park to take on the host West Carrollton Pirates at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Skyhawks then have 4:30 p.m. home games with Northridge and Stebbins, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday at Fairborn’s Community Park.

Middies, Skyhawks battle to tie

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn boys varsity soccer team tied Middletown, Thursday night at Fairborn Stadium. The Middies struck first in the first half off a corner kick. Fairborn tied the game up on a penalty kick by Keegan Dierker later in the second half after Keegan was driving the ball through two defenders in the penalty box and was tripped up earning the penalty kick. Goalie Zach Gillman recorded 11 saves for the Skyhawks.

The cheerleaders were out strong for both teams and they were greatly appreciated.

Bellbrook wins tri-match

BELLBROOK —Kane Ely and Bellbrook teammate Ryan Wehner finished 1-2 to lead the Golden Eagles boys varsity golf team to a tri-match win over Middletown Christian and Carlisle, Aug. 29 at Sugar Valley Golf Club. Ely claimed medalist honors with an even-par round of 35, with Wehner right behind with a 38 as Bellbrook claimed a team score of 155. Middletown Christian was second with a 176, followed by Carlisle at 181. MCS’s Evan Green finished third with a 39, while the Golden Eagles pair of Zach Crampton and Mayne Lemon each placed fourth with scores of 41.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

