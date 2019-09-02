H.S. Football Scores

Results from this past weekend’s Week 1 high school football games for teams in our Greene County coverage area, with school name, overall record, and score:

THURSDAY, Aug. 29

Beavercreek (1-0) 21, Xenia (0-1) 20

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

Fairborn (1-0) 36, Tecumseh (0-1) 0

Stebbins (1-0)19, Greeneview (0-1) 0

Mississinawa Valley (1-0) 24, Cedarville (0-1) 7

Bellbrook (1-0) 14, Bethel-Tate (0-1) 2

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

Columbus DeSales (1-0) 35, Carroll (0-1) 28

Call-in your team’s high school football results to 937-272-4444, Ext. 2123, or email your results to: sports@xeniagazette.com .

