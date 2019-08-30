Osterholt gets hat trick in Patriots win

RIVERSIDE — The leaders of Thursday’s game versus Cinicinnati La Salle were the Carroll boys varsity soccer team’s defenders. Brandon Osterholt, Will Moddeman, Martin O’Grady, and Mitch Johnson formed an iron-clad front that thwarted the Lancers’ offense. Though several good pushes were made, particularly by La Salle forward Willis Johnson, Carroll went on to secure a 3-0 win.

Carroll’s first goal came after overcoming a sluggish first half.

The offense notched a 16th minute goal on a setpiece corner kick, with forward Conner Bailey serving a precise ball into the box, which Conner Osterholt sent home just inside the left upright. However, coach Scott Molfenter expressed that he believed his boys could do better.

“I thought we had a good second half. I wasn’t happy with the first half, but by the second half we were playing a much better style of soccer. I think we played the first half like we were tired, and there’s no excuse for that if you’re high school boys.”

Conner Osterholt scored two more goals for Carroll in the second half, earning himself a hat trick and his team the victory. Osterholt’s second goal was hammered home off of a chest bump from fellow junior Ben Del Cid, and the third shot off of the left upright and landed in the back of the net.

“It was a hard-fought game,” says La Salle coach Mike Popejoy. “Number eight and 10 [Osterholt and Bailey] run the offense on the Carroll side. They’re very hard to contain. You know, we hate to come out on the losing side, but we played well.”

Carroll’s record currently stands at 4-0-1, while LaSalle’s record stands at 1-3-0. Carroll’s next game versus rival Kettering Alter will take place on Sept. 3, and La Salle will take on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Aug. 31.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

