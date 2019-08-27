Fairborn announces Athletic Hall class

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee recently announced its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees. They are Eugene Pitstick (Class of 1944), Bob Vance (1956), Garry Davis (1996), Brandon Hicks (1997), Brooklyn (Pumroy) Summit (2012), and Alexis Gassion (2013).

The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of Fairborn’s Sept. 20 football game. There will be a reception in the gym before the game.

EUGENE PITSTICK

Class of 1944; Osborn – Bath HS. Varsity track – 3 years, varsity football – 2 years. Pitstick won the state title in the pole vault in track in 1944. He shares the honor with a teammate of being the first state champions in school history. He was also team captain his senior year for the football team. He was a resident of Greene County and is deceased.

BOB VANCE

Class of ‘56; Varsity football – 2 years, varsity basketball – 2 years, varsity track – 2 years, varsity baseball – 2 years. Vance lettered his first two years in HS in three sports. In football he was chosen first team All – league on offense as a running back where he averaged 6.2 yards per carry with his longest run of 87 yards for a touchdown. In 1954 Vance was the Miami Valley League champion in low hurdles, high hurdles, and pole vault as well as District Champion in the pole vault setting a new school record and District record. He also set the school record in the high Hurdles and finished first in the District in the long jump. He resided in Fairborn and is deceased.

GARRY DAVIS

Class of ‘96; Varsity football – 3 years, varsity basketball – 3 years, varsity baseball – 2 years. Vance was one of the greatest all – around athletes in FHS sports as he was outstanding in all three sports. In football he was Western Ohio All – league first team for two years as a wide receiver. Garry chose to go on to play college football where he was a three year letterman at University of Kentucky. In basketball Garry was first team All – league, first team All – area, and chosen with one of the highest honors in his sport as third team All – Ohio in the AP poll. He set several scoring records at FHS in basketball including most points in a game, career, and season plus leading the Miami Valley in scoring his senior year. He helped lead the basketball team to the District finals. Garry was also an outstanding shortstop in baseball. Davis is an attorney as partner in a law firm and resides in Columbus.

BRANDON HICKS

Class of ‘97; Varsity football – 3 years, varsity track – 1 year. Hicks was one of the outstanding defensive linemen ever to play for FHS football. He was Western Ohio All – league first team for two years, co- defensive lineman of the Year, and All – area first team in football. He was awarded the highest honor in his sport when voted to the second team All – Ohio in the AP Poll in football. He anchored a strong defense which helped FHS football achieve two successful seasons. In one year of track he qualified for the regional in the shot put. Hicks was one of the few FHS graduates to go on to play for the NFL for two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He has a successful business career and resides in Sandy, Utah.

BROOKLYN (PUMROY) SUMMIT

Class of 2012; Girls’ varsity basketball – 4 years. Summit helped establish the girls basketball program as one of the premier programs in the Miami Valley. The team had a 72 – 19 record during her career as they were two-time GWOC South champions, two time Sectional champions, and District runner – up twice. Summit was three times first team in the league South Division and one time first team All – GWOC conference. She was also on the 2012 All Southwest District team while setting several team records. Brooklyn went on to play college basketball for two years as a starter at Marquette and then transferred to Louisiana Tech University to finish her career. Brooklyn returned to the area to contribute to her sport by helping with the Girls’ basketball program and she continues giving back to FHS athletics by becoming the girls varsity basketball Head Coach.

ALEXIS GASSION

Class of ‘13; Girls varsity basketball – 4 years. Gassion was one of the greatest ever to play girls basketball at FHS as she also contributed to the success of the program in her four years. She helped lead the team to three Sectional titles and four conference Division championships setting several records for Girls’ basketball graduating as the school’s all – time leading scorer with 1,313 points. She went on to have a great college career at Indiana University starting all four years and earning All – Big Ten Honorable Mention and Defective team her senior year as well as All – Academic All – Big Ten twice. Alexis went on to play professionally in the European Women’s League in Finland.

Information provided by the Fairborn Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

