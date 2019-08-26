Sports Digest

Cedarville, Bellbrook strong at Schul Invite

WEST MILTON — Cross country high school teams from Bellbrook and Cedarville turned in solid team finishes at the Bob Schul Memorial Invitational, held Aug. 24 at Milton-Union High School.

The Cedarville Indians’ Ethan Wallis claimed an individual win in the Boys D-II-III race, while the boys team placed second overall. Bellbrook’s boys placed fourth overall in the Division I race, with Caleb Newton leading the way with an eighth-place finish.

In the girls D-I-II event, Bellbrook’s girls placed third with Golden Eagles runner Avarie Faulkner leading the way with a sixth-place finish. Led by Ellyn Coe’s 15th-place effort, the Cedarville girls placed fourth overall in the Division III race.

Locally, teams from Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia, Legacy Christian also competed. Complete results are available at oh.milesplit.com .

Rams beat Shekinah Christian

MARYSVILLE — Greeneview’s boys golf team beat Shekinah Christian at Marysville Golf Course, 179-227. Myles Witt led the Rams (8-1, 7-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) with a 39, Levi Bradds shot a 41, Matt Hovan had a 46, and Detric Hovan, Devin Muse and David Lehotay each shot 53’s.

Greeneview wins one, loses one

XENIA — The Greeneview High girls golf lost to Carroll, 202-232 at WGC golf course. Rachel Strickle led the team with a 55, Ella Houser shot a 58, Reagan McIntire finished with a 59 and Karley MacDuff shot a 60 in the loss. The team then bounced back at Locust Hills to beat conference foe Triad, 202-236. Strickle topped the Rams scores with a 42, MacDuff scored a 51, McIntire shot 53, and Houser carded a 56. Greeneview is now 2-4 overall, 2-3 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Rams defeat Northwestern JVs

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview High’s girls varsity tennis team claimed a 4-1 win over the Northwestern junior varsity players. Zoe Sears won 6-2 and 6-1. Tori Chaney won 6-1 and 6-1. Karli Vipperman won 6-2 and 6-0. Hannah Litke and Destiny Laymon won in doubles, 6-3 and 6-1. Marinda Shoemaker and Brilea Bishop lost in doubles 4-6, 6-4, and 6-10. The varsity team is now 6-0 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview’s JVs lost to Northwestern by a 3-2 count. Kelsey Marsden won, 6-3. Claire Morris and Kelsey Stone won in doubles, 6-2. Emma Sharpe lost, 0-6. Jadyn Myers lost, 1-6. Alana Scafone and Taylor O’Rourke lost 1-6 in doubles.

Southeastern defeats Greeneview in five sets

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Greeneview lost a five setter, 3-2, to Southeastern in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school volleyball battle. Southeastern won 21-25, 28-26, 25-15, 27-29, 15-11.Madyson Brittingham recorded 12 kills for the Rams, and Amanda Mickle had 10 assists and 21 digs.

In the reserve match, Greeneview fell by scores of 22-25 and 19-25. Rams leaders were Taylor Linebaugh (six kills) and Ashlyn Cadwallader (six assists).

Greeneview beats Triad

CABLE — The Greeneview boys varsity golf team recently defeated Triad, 170-192, at Woodland Golf Club. Mason Witt was Greeneview’s top scorer with a 36, followed by Matt Hovan (43), Myles Witt (45) and Levi Bradds 46.

Rams lose to Greenon

ENON — Hunter Anderson recorded 15 saves in goal, and Lane Hilderbrand scored Greeenview’s lone goal in a 5-1 road loss, Aug. 22 to Ohio Heritage Conference foe Greenon.

Greeneview beats Knights

JAMESTOWN — Kelsi Eakins scored a pair of goals, while Rams teammates Faith Rutherford, Mya Anderson and Josie Faris scored once each, in Greeneview’s 5-2 win Aug. 22 over visiting Greenon. Rams assists were credited to Erica Ramey, Alexa Simpson, Brooklyn Langford and Samantha Spaller.

Greeneview MS takes two

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s eighth- and seventh-grade girls volleyball teams both claimed recent wins over Springfield Catholic Central. In the eighth grade match, Taylor Warner recorded 16 points, Kinley Saunders scored nine and Tessa Allen seven in a 25-8, 25-9 Rams win. Ally Truman scored 15 points, McKinna Elkins scored four while Keeley Anderson and Emma Holm scored three points each in the seventh graders’ 25-19, 25-18 win.

The eighth grade team is now 2-0, while the seventh graders are 1-1.

Golden Eagles tipped in Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — Michael Steffe had a solo goal and Bellbrook teammate Logan Hessinger scored off an assist from Bryce Ferrin, Aug. 24, in a 4-2 loss to Tippecanoe. Bellbrook is now 1-1 this season. In the junior varsity game, Tipp City claimed a 5-2 win.

Huskers announce Big Ten schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. — Local fans hoping to see 2019 Ohio Mr. Basketball and Xenia High School grad Samari Curtis play in Ohio will have to wait until Jan. 14 when the Nebraska Huskers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team in Big Ten action. Start times and television information will be announced at a later date. For the complete Nebraska men’s basketball schedule, please visit huskers.com.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season. With Bethel-Tippecanoe boys and Tippecanoe-Beavercreek girls matches recently onthe GCSN, the network will feature Chaminade Julienne against Bellbrook next, for a 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 boys high school soccer match.

Other Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

