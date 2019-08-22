Beavercreek wins home opener

BEAVERCREEK — The youthful Beavercreek High School girls varsity volleyball celebrated a pair of birthdays in grand style, Thursday night Aug. 22, as the Beavers defeated Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Wayne in straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-9.

Moments after the Beavercreek win, the team turned and sang Happy Birthday to first-year coach Joe Baylor and teammate Ana Pholmann. Baylor was celebrating his 50th birthday, and the two were greeted with a ginormous doughnut and an orange and white birthday cake.

“We’re really really young this year. We graduated seven players last year, and we had a young lady that would’ve been a junior who decided not to come back to play this year, so I’ve got 10 new faces on varsity this season,” Baylor said.

According to the team roster, those “new faces” are Sarah Brown, Emily Corbitt, Lexi Gibson, Ceci Kennedy, Holly Lefevers, birthday girl Ana Pohlmann, Cassie Smithwick, Korina Swiderski, Tessa Walling and Peyton Bundy.

They join senior returnees Michelle Fath, Grace Phillips, Emma Tetlak and Gabby Turner, with first team All-GWOC junior Anna Shoemake.

Beavercreek had claimed the early 25-10 first-set win in less than eight minutes (before the writer arrived), and so stats were not available for that set. But Phillips had six kills, Brown hit four, Swiderski hit two, Kennedy, Corbitt and Smithwick hit one each, while Lefevers served up an ace and Turner notched a pair of kills to go with a block and an ace, in the final two sets.

“This is a very talented team. We have a tournament this weekend (Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Miamisburg Invitational), and then we have a really tough match on Monday against Lebanon. So, that will tell us a lot about where we are right now. We played well tonight, though,” he said.

After the Miamisburg tourney, Beavercreek (2-0, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American division) has a battle with perennial post-season power Lebanon next at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at BHS.

Unofficially, Wayne’s Krystal Anda had three kills and an ace, while teammates Ericka Reed and Bryana Howard both had two kills apiece. Wayne (1-2, 0-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American division) lost in straight sets for the first time this season. The Warriors head to Kettering to take on Fairmont at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Beavercreek players Grace Phillips (10), Lexi Gibson (9), Tessa Walling (7), Korina Swiderski (11) and Ceci Kennedy (14) jump to celebrate a teammate’s service ace, during Thursday’s Aug. 22 girls high school volleyball match against visiting Wayne. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_AceCelebration_PS.jpg Beavercreek players Grace Phillips (10), Lexi Gibson (9), Tessa Walling (7), Korina Swiderski (11) and Ceci Kennedy (14) jump to celebrate a teammate’s service ace, during Thursday’s Aug. 22 girls high school volleyball match against visiting Wayne. John Bombatch | Greene County News Anna Shoemake (12) and a teammate go up to block a hit by Wayne’s Brianna Craig (21). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_ShoemakeBlock_PS.jpg Anna Shoemake (12) and a teammate go up to block a hit by Wayne’s Brianna Craig (21). John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Emily Corbitt dives for a low serve, as teammate Emma Tetlak looks on, Aug. 22 during a girls high school volleyball match against Wayne. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_EmilyCorbittDig_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Emily Corbitt dives for a low serve, as teammate Emma Tetlak looks on, Aug. 22 during a girls high school volleyball match against Wayne. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavers senior Gabby Turner blasts a shot past Wayne defender Elayna Wright, Thursday night in a girls high school volleyball match at Beavercreek High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_GabbyTurnerW4_PS.jpg Beavers senior Gabby Turner blasts a shot past Wayne defender Elayna Wright, Thursday night in a girls high school volleyball match at Beavercreek High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Youthful team celebrates coach’s birthday

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.