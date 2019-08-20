Sports Digest

Ram golfers set school record

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview boys varsity golf team broke a 25-year record for lowest team score in Monday’s 151-189 win over Ohio Heritage Conference foe Northeastern. The previous record low had been 153 set by Greeneview back in 1994. Mason Witt shot 33, Matt Hovan 36, Myles Witt 39, and Levi Bradds 43. The boys move to 6-0 overall and in the OHC.

Blue Devils nip Bellbrook

ARCANUM — Bellbrook’s Mayne Lemon claimed medalist honors with an even-par 36, but host Brookville eeked out a 159-161 boys high school golf win on Aug. 19 over the Lakeview course at Beechwood Golf Course. Brookville’s Noah Holt and Kyle Neff placed second and third respectively with scores of 37 and 38. Other top scores for Bellbrook were turned in by Ryan Wehner (40), Gabe Hine (40) and Zach Crampton (45).

Bellbrook (4-1) was back in Southwestern Buckeye League action on Tuesday with a road match against Franklin. The Golden Eagles will host Valley View at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Sugar Valley Golf Course.

Golden Eagle JVs fall to Tipp City

XENIA — Tippecanoe’s Austin Post earned medalist honors with a 5-over 40 with Bellbrook’s Evan Lakins second with a 44, in a boys junior varsity golf match, Aug. 19 at the WGC golf course. Other top Bellbrook JV scores were carded by Ryan Swanson and Josh Woeste (48s) and Richard Astroski (53).

Jets ground Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s girls golf team lost to Northeastern by one stroke, 201-200, on Monday. Rachel Strickle led the Rams with a 41, Reagan McIntire 50, Karly MacDuff 54, Ella Houser 56. The Rams’ overall and Ohio Heritage Conference record is now 1-2.

Greeneview shuts out Bucs

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview beat Xenia 5-0 as they battled Monday’s heat. Zoe Sears won 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles, Tori Chaney won 6-2 and 6-4 at second, and at third singles, Karli Vipperman won 6-2 and 6-0. Miranda Shoemaker and Brilea Bishop won at first Doubles 6-4, 4-6, and 10-2. Hannah Litke and Destiny Laymon won at second doubles, 6-3, 3-6, and 10-6. The Rams overall record is now 4-0.

Volleyball Rams split openers

CEDARVILLE — Greeneview’s seventh grade volleyball team lost at Cedarville by identical 20-25, 20-25 scores to start the season at 0-1. The Rams eighth grade team defeated Cedarville 25-15, 25-21 to get to 1-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

Marauders volleyball tryouts Wednesday

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Learn-To-Row Classes in August

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

