Xenia defeats Hurricane on the road

WILMINGTON — The Xenia High School girls varsity volleyball team is off to a strong start to their 2019 season. The team has claimed a pair of road wins so far: a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 win Aug. 17 at Newton; and on Monday they won in straight sets 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 over host Wilmington.

The Bucs (2-0) hosted Miami Valley League foe West Carrollton on Tuesday, but a score had not been reported as of press time.

Through the two games, Tristin Conner leads Xenia in kills with 10, Haley McManus has doled out 16 assists, Sydney Shuttlesworth is currently third in the MVL in digs with 15, and Camille Hughes leads the league in blocks with four.

Coached by Jessica Threats, Xenia is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 when they head north to Tipp City to take on Tippecanoe.

Xenia’s Jada McAvene tips the ball over a Wilmington player during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match at Wilmington High. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_7Tip_PS.jpg Xenia’s Jada McAvene tips the ball over a Wilmington player during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match at Wilmington High. Mark Huber |Aim Media Midwest Xenia High girls volleyball players break the huddle after a timeout, Aug.19, in Wilmington. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_BucBreak_PS.jpg Xenia High girls volleyball players break the huddle after a timeout, Aug.19, in Wilmington. Mark Huber |Aim Media Midwest Buccaneers Haley McManus (6) and Macy Caupp (2) block a shot from a Wilmington Hurricane player during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match at Wilmington High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_BucBlock_PS.jpg Buccaneers Haley McManus (6) and Macy Caupp (2) block a shot from a Wilmington Hurricane player during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match at Wilmington High School. Mark Huber |Aim Media Midwest Haley McManus, of Xenia High, bumps the ball to a Buccaneers teammate, Aug. 19, in Wilmington. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_6Bump_PS.jpg Haley McManus, of Xenia High, bumps the ball to a Buccaneers teammate, Aug. 19, in Wilmington. Mark Huber |Aim Media Midwest A Xenia player dives for the ball, during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match in Wilmington. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_BuccaneerDig_PS.jpg A Xenia player dives for the ball, during Monday’s girls high school volleyball match in Wilmington. Mark Huber |Aim Media Midwest