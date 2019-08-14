YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Schools has hired Jeff Eyrich as its Director of Athletics and Student Leadership.

Eyrich joins the district from a long career in healthcare administration, specifically nursing home administration. Most recently, he has served as Vice President of Operations at Hillstone Health Care. Prior to that, he served in multiple administrative roles, including Regional Guide Support, Director of Business Development, and Administrator at long-term residential care organizations in the region. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College and is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator.

With a passion for soccer, Eyrich has been involved with Club X Soccer, a Xenia-based select soccer organization, since 2012. He is currently the organization’s president, and has previously served as Director of Teams, and as an Assistant Coach.

Eyrich has served in numerous professional and community organizations, including the Greene County Council on Aging Board of Directors, Miami Valley Long Term Care Association Board of Directors, Xenia Adult Recreation & Services Center Board of Directors, Xenia Old Fashioned Days Committee, Xenia Rotary Club, and Xenia YMCA Board of Directors.

Eyrich began his Director of Athletics and Student Leadership job earlier this month, with an office in McKinney Middle School/Yellow Springs High School. The position is a part-time role, vacant after the resignation of former Athletic Director Nate Baker who became athletic director at Wayne High School.

Story provided by Yellow Springs Schools.

